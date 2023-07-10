HILLSDALE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The inaugural Thirsty Cat Festival is coming to Catamount Mountain Resort on July 22 and 23. The resort is located on Route 23 on the border of Hillsdale and South Egremont, Massachusetts.

The festival is set for 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. It features local craft beers, ciders, wines, food, live music, craft vendors, and kids’ activities.

The chairlift rides, zip tours, and Aerial Adventure Park will also be open. Craft vendors include Rolling Rock Farm, Cats’ View Farm, Bakin Bakery, Myztik Treasure, VineGate Lavender Farm, Entwines Stone & Clay, and Pampered Chef.

Music lineup

July 22 Rebel Alliance from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Radio Riot from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Rev Tor Band from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

July 23 Dave Keller Band from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Professor Louie and the Crowmatix from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.



A preview night is set for Friday, July 21 from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. as part of the regular Summer Music Series. The night will have limited taps but no vendors or food trucks.

There’s no admission fee to attend the festival, but advance tasting packages and the drink menu are available on the Catamount Mountain Resort website. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets.