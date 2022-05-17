SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — “Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” is set to open at Armory Studios in Schenectady on May 26. In preparation for the exhibit, free parking lots have been announced, along with the launch of a new website.

Discover Schenectady and the Schenectady County Metroplex Development Authority said 200 parking spaces located at the rear entrance to the Armory have been reserved for the Van Gogh exhibit. The Schenectady County Legislature also approved a resolution providing a license agreement to use two county-owned lots for exhibit parking which will be free of charge. Designated ADA parking will also be available.

Van Gogh experience parking map (Discover Schenectady)

“The action taken by the Legislature allows the Armory to utilize two county-owned parking lots to provide free parking for Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, which will bring visitors from all over the Capital Region and beyond to our community,” said Cathy Gatta, Schenectady County Legislator and President of the Discover Schenectady Board of Directors. “We’re proud that Schenectady County continues to be chosen to host exciting events like this one, which help boost our local businesses and restaurants.”

At “Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience,” visitors will be able to take a journey into Van Gogh’s life through 360-degree digital projections, a one-of-a-kind virtual reality experience, and a light and sound show. The new website includes parking information, ticketing information, and details on where visitors can eat, drink, play and stay in Schenectady County while attending the exhibit.

Tickets are currently on sale on the Van Gogh experience website. Standard admission starts at $32 for adults and $19 for children. Discounted tickets are also available for seniors, students, military veterans, families, and larger groups.

The experience first premiered in a cathedral in Naples, Italy in November 2018. Since then, the experience has traveled across multiple European cities and the United States. The experience saw over 2 million visitors in 2021.