HUDSON VALLEY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – HUDSY, the first streaming app for the Hudson Valley, is putting out a call for Hudson Valley content creators to apply for grants of up to $5,000. If you are chosen, your completed project will stream on the HUDSY app, which features content created exclusively by the talented artists who call the Hudson Valley home.

“It has always been a goal at HUDSY to provide direct access to capital for filmmakers to bring local stories to life,” said HUDSY co-founder Jesse Brown. “As filmmakers ourselves, we know how hard it is to get projects off the ground, and we want to help provide a supportive way forward,” said Brown.

Applications for the filmmaking grants are due by August 1 and can be found on HUDSY’s website. Once selected by the HUDSY content committee, creators must be prepared to present their completed projects by December 1.

Applicants must be from one of the Hudson Valley’s 11 counties (Albany, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Orange, Putnam, Rensselaer, Rockland, Sullivan, Ulster, or Westchester), and/or the project must have been shot in the Hudson Valley or be about the Hudson Valley. Submissions must include a one-page synopsis of the project and a projected budget.