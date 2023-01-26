MONTICELLO, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Comedians Jeff Foxworthy and Chelsea Handler are bringing the jokes to RW Epicenter at Resorts World Catskills in the coming months. Foxworthy will make his appearance in March while Handler is set for May.

Known for his redneck jokes, Grammy-nominated comedian Jeff Foxworthy takes the audience back to “The Good Old Days,” on Friday, March 31 at 9 p.m. Tickets for his show will go on sale January 27 at 10 p.m. starting at $30. Grammy-nominated and television host Chelsea Handler will give fans a look at what made her the person and comedian she is today. Handler takes the stage on May 12 at 9 p.m. Tickets go on sale February 3 at 10 a.m. Check out the Resorts World Catskills website for more information and other entertainment options at the RW Epicenter.