Arlo Guthrie sings for reporters at Woodstock concert site

In this Wednesday, July 24, 2019, photo, a flat piece of ground and rock cairns are all that remain of the stage of the 1969 Woodstock Music and Arts Fair in Bethel, N.Y. Woodstock was staged 80 miles (130 kilometers) northwest of New York City on a bucolic hillside owned by dairy farmer Max Yasgur. It was a great spot for peaceful vibes, but miserable for handling the hordes coming in by car. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

BETHEL, N.Y. (AP) — Arlo Guthrie has sung “The Times They Are-a-Changin'” for reporters as tie-dyed pilgrims converge at the site of the Woodstock concert to mark the festival’s 50th anniversary .

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts is hosting events Thursday through Sunday at the bucolic 1969 concert site 80 miles (130 kilometers) northwest of New York City.

Guthrie is set to perform Thursday evening before an outdoor screening of the concert documentary on the famous field.

He sang the Bob Dylan classic for reporters gathered on the grass. But he says he also wants to play at least one song near where he performed on the 1969 stage.

An estimated 400,000 people showed up for the original festival on upstate New York farmland Aug. 15-18, 1969.