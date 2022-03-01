ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rock band Greta Van Fleet is scheduled to perform at MVP Arena in Albany on October 5. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 4 at noon.

Greta Van Fleet’s “Dreams in Gold” tour is in support of their second album “The Battle at Garden’s Gate.” The album debuted at #1 Billboard Rock Album, #1 Billboard Hard Rock Album, and #1 Billboard Vinyl Album.

The tour features special guests Houndmouth and Robert Finley. Greta Van Fleet will also be performing in Buffalo in August for the tour.

The spring tour kicks off March 10. You can purchase tickets on the Ticketmaster website.