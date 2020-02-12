GivingOn10: Local businessman donates to Victory Church

(NEWS10) — A local anonymous businessman who will be donating a large amount to the Victory Church.

Pastor Charlie from the church will receive the check tonight at 6:30 p.m.

With this donation, two new programs will be set up to help other charities in the Capital Region.

The first is 24 Points of Light, which will be dedicated to helping two charities every month. The second is the Teachers Helper, which will help give school supplies to those in need.

