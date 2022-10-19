HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Strand Theater’s spooky screenings come just in time for Halloween. Showings will either guarantee you keep your lights on that night or reflect on a childhood favorite.

On October 27 the Strand Theater will be showing the 2013 horror film, “The Conjuring.” The movie has become a popular horror film since its release with the frightening plot following two paranormal investigators and demonologists as they discover a supernatural presence in their new home. The screening will include free admission and free popcorn.

On a more family-friendly note, the theater will be showing three Halloween-themed movies on October 30 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free as well as complimentary popcorn and candy.

Halloween Movie Schedule

Hotel Transylvania, 2 p.m.

Ghostbuster (1984), 3:30 p.m.

It’s The Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown, 5 p.m.

Although not a free showing, the Strand Theater will be featuring a classic film, The Rocky Horror Picture Show on October 28 at 7:30 p.m. with special music guests The Groovy Ghoulies. Admission is $10, general seating. There will be audience participation during the film and the opening act features the live band The Groovy Ghoulies playing glam rock hits from Bowie, Kiss T-Rex, and more. The band starts at 7:30 p.m., and the movie begins at 8:15 p.m. The Strand Theater is located at 210 Main Street in Hudson Falls.