COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Comedian and former “Cash Cab,” host, Ben Bailey is coming to Cohoes Music Hall on September 23. “Cash Cab,” aired from 2005 through 2021 totaling over 550 episodes. The game show led Bailey to be nominated four times for the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Game Show Host.

Bailey went on to appear in several other TV shows, comedy specials, and talk shows including “The Tonight Show,” 30 Rock,” “Blue Bloods,” and “Law and Order SVU.” Bailey is now touring as a national headliner, visiting comedy clubs around the U.S. You can see Bailey at the Cohoes Music Hall on September 23 from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Those interested can buy tickets at the Cohoes Music Hall website. The venue is located at 58 Remsen Street in Cohoes.