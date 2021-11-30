Foo Fighters coming to SPAC in 2022, tickets on sale Friday

Entertainment

by: Sara Rizzo

Posted: / Updated:
Dave Grohl

Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters performs onstage during the taping of the “Vax Live” fundraising concert at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on May 2, 2021 (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Foo Fighters are coming to the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC). The band will be performing on July 19, 2022.

Foo Fighters, newly inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, will be embarking on their Live in North America tour starting in May. The band released their 10th album, “Medicine at Midnight” in February 2021.

Foo Fighters will also be performing at Citi Field in New York City on July 17. A full list of performances can be found on the Foo Fighters website.

Tickets go on sale to the public on December 3 at 10 a.m.

