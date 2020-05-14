Follett novel, others to be excerpted in free e-compilation

NEW YORK (AP) — Fiction by Ken Follett, Matt Haig and Sue Miller will be among the dozens of upcoming releases excerpted in two free e-book compilations.

“Buzz Books 2020: Fall/Winter” and “Buzz Books 2020: Romance” were released Thursday by the online industry publication Publishers Marketplace. Featured works include Follett’s “The Evening and the Morning,” Haig’s “The Midnight Library” and Miller’s “Monogamy.” Other excerpts come from debut fiction by Gina Wilkinson and Richard Osman and the romance novels “Follow Your Heart,” by Brenda Jackson and “How to Fail at Flirting” by Denise Williams.

Some of the new books will be featured May 20 at 7 p.m. EDT during a “Buzz Books” panel on Zoom featuring six editors discussing notable new works. The discussion will be an online version of a traditional in-person event at the annual BookExpo publishing convention, canceled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Presented by Publishers Marketplace, the panel is a fundraiser for the Book Industry Charitable Foundation, which provides aid to bookstore employees and owners.