ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A longstanding member of the small business community in Albany died suddenly on Monday at the age of 65. JC Glindmyer, owner of Earthworld Comics, suffered a cardiac arrest.

His family is remembering his legacy and sharing how they plan to keep his passion alive.

“I know I had a cool dad, but I guess I didn’t realize he was a cool dad to so many people,” his daughter, Jordan, said.

A larger than life character in his own right, JC did more than just sell stories of superheroes. He provided an escape.

“Having someplace where you could discuss that stuff and people wouldn’t make fun of you,” his son, Nick, said.

“He always said, ‘If you can’t get a life, get a comic,'” his wife, Laura, added.

It was more than just a motto, and JC made his store more than a business. It was a way of life for his family.

“We all have these Spider-Man tattoos. We call it the family crest.”

Taking on the great responsibility of providing entertainment and life lessons that customers still carry with them. Even a worldwide pandemic couldn’t keep him away from readers.

In a cape and sunglasses, JC was there with comics in hand — six feet away.

“Comic books allowed him to get lost in stories and find friendship, find connection,” Jordan said. “It was a hobby that turned into a passion for him.”

This past weekend, that passion was alive and well for one last Free Comic Book Day.

“I’m so glad he got to do it. That was a big deal for the store,” Laura said.

Though he may not come through the doors again, his son Nick is keeping his father’s dream alive by keeping the business in the family.

“We’re gonna do what we can to keep it going because that’s what he wanted,” Laura said.

“I think when your parents pass, and you start to learn there are different versions of who they are to everyone, and he was always my dad,” Jordan said.

But to an entire community of comic book lovers, he was their personal superhero providing adventures and escape.

A celebration of life will be held on May 21 at McGeary’s Irish Pub in Albany. His children have also started a scholarship fund in his honor.