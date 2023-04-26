TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Downtown Troy NY is putting together a community fundraiser event for April’s Troy Night Out. The outing will feature a performance by Eli Soul Clap, and will take place on Friday April 28 from 8p.m. – 12a.m. at the Whiskey Pickle, located at 409 Fulton St, Troy, NY.

The conservation event is hosted by the Downtown Troy Business Improvement District alongside DJs for Climate Action, a non-profit organization and global community of musicians committed to climate justice. Ticket sales for the outing will go toward Downtown Troy B.I.D.’s beautification efforts for the area.

“We believe in community and supporting our businesses by making Downtown Troy a clean, healthy, and beautiful place to live work and visit,” said Olivia Clemente, Executive Director of Downtown Troy B.I.D. “We will use the funds raised to form more cleanups, planting new life, and improving the area where we live.”

There will be no single use plastic at Earth Night Out, and all items distributed will be reusable or biodegradable. Tickets to this event cost $15 if purchased online, or $20 at the door on the day of the show.