WEST GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A West Glenville family recently won America’s Funniest Home Videos. On Monday, Dunkin’ had a surprise for them.

Earlier this year, Spencer’s mom Tracy captured the hilarious moment of her son denying eating a sweet treat to show her husband. When her neighbor saw it, she convinced Tracy to submit it to America’s Funniest Home Videos.

After their win, Dunkin’ gave the family gift cards and two dozen donuts. The Fulners said they have received a lot of support since the episode aired on Nov. 13.