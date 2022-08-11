ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR) — American Idol’s official Twitter has been busy tweeting local stations searching for help in finding local contestants. If you feel like you can belt out a winning song, sign up on their application page.

In New York and New Jersey, auditions are on Friday, August 12. Massachusetts and Vermont have to wait until August 30 to register for a slot for a virtual audition from home.

American Idol finds hidden talent across America and to be mentored by their celebrity judges (Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan), the viewers are in control of the contestants’ fate as they decide who moves on in the competition via SMS text voting and the internet.

Contestants who are under 18 must have their parents register on their behalf. According to American Idol’s homepage, applicants must:

Be born on or between June 2, 1993, and Sept. 15, 2007

Be a legal U.S. resident and be authorized to participate in the competition

Have not competed in any previous season of American Idol and placed first in the competition

Have no other contractual obligations prohibiting you from entering

Disclose other management contracts and complete required forms

Not be a candidate for public office and you will not be until one year after the first airing of the final episode you appear

Contestant and immediate family or hosuehold members cannot be employed by Industrial Media Inc. and all majority-owned subsidiaries (as of June 1, 2022)

According to looper.com, the winner of the competition will receive a record deal with Disney-owned Hollywood Records, the runner-up will also sometimes be signed to the label as well. Looper.com also reports that artists will receive $125,000 upon signing a contract after the show, and then another $125,000 when they finalize a debut album within four months. Winners will also receive a $300,000 advance budget to record. Winners will then receive $1,000 per week during the recording process and receives $1,000 for each master recording of a song they deliver to Hollywood Records.

American Idol began in 2002 when it crowned Kelly Clarkson. Premiering on FOX, it was canceled in 2016. The series was then revived by ABC in February 2021. Some notable contestants from previous seasons of American Idol include Jennifer Hudson, Carrie Underwood, Adam Lambert, Chris Daughtry, Jordin Sparks, and Scotty McCreery. The show was created by Simon Fuller as the first franchise replica of the British TV show “Pop Idol” with the same format.