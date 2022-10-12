SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Disney’s “Aladdin” is now at Proctors Theatre in Schenectady. The North American Tour of the hit Broadway musical opened at Proctors on Tuesday night.

The performance features many of the classic songs from the original Disney film but also features a few new ones. NEWS10 spoke with some of the stars, who said they are excited to kick off their tour in Schenectady.

“We’ve been working hard on rehearsals since August 25, and now we are here at the Proctors Theatre and we get to put on a show on a stage for the first time,” Senzel Ahmedy, who plays Princess Jasmine, said. “I think we feel really special that we get to launch our tour in Schenectady. Everyone here has been so sweet.”

“We have an absolute blast,” Marcus Martin, who plays Genie, said. “We had our first audience. They were amazing. It’s just fun to have a little fun with the audience and bring a little joy to Schenectady.”

The tour will play in 36 cities across North America, but you can catch it at Proctors until October 23.