‘Disney On Ice’ to skate through Capital Region

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fan-favorite Disney characters will be returning to the ice in Albany this winter, and tickets go on sale on Tuesday. Field Entertainment announced on Tuesday that “Disney On Ice presents Into The Magic” will go up at the Times Union Center the weekend of January 14, 2022.

Characters featured in this show will include Mickey and Minnie Mouse and the cast of characters from “Moana,” “Frozen,” “Coco,” “Tangled,” “Cinderella,” and “Beauty and the Beast.” Show dates and times are below: