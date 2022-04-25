ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Comedian Daniel Tosh has announced that he is coming to the Palace Theatre in Albany. Tosh will be performing for his Leaves and Lobster tour.

The star of Comedy Central’s Tosh.O, will be performing at the Palace Theatre on September 14. Tickets go on sale on Friday, April 29 at 10 a.m. on LiveNation’s website.

Tosh will be touring other venues across the northeast including: