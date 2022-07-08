SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One night after the canceled Dead & Company show, the crowd for country music star Morgan Wallen at SPAC lead to some crazy numbers — and not just the attendance.

The biggest concert of the season so far had tens of thousands of people packing SPAC Thursday night. The anticipation for Morgan Wallen’s show had people paying hundreds of dollars for lawn seats that were sold out, and more than $1,000 for inside seats.

The Saratoga Performing Arts Center warned people to expect long lines and traffic all around the venue.

For some fans, like Jessica Alaxanian, Thursday night was the culmination of months of work scouring online sites for tickets while trying to avoid multiple scammers.

“I spent so many hours looking at the internet and at every site, and now, as I’m walking in here looking at those sites, people are trying to give them away,” Alaxanian said. “Because people get greedy and they buy all the tickets and want to upsell them and make a profit off it, and we end up suffering for it.”

Jessica tells NEWS10 she ended up giving her extra ticket away to a college-aged boy stuck outside the gate when it turned out the $260 he spent was for a scam ticket.