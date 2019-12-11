Complete list of nominees for 26th SAG Awards

NEW YORK (AP) — Scarlett Johansson received two individual nominations, “Parasite” scored a best ensemble nod and both “The Irishman” and “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood" solidified their Oscar favorite status in nominations announced Wednesday for the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The SAG Awards are one of the most closely watched Academy Awards bellwethers because, historically, a best ensemble nomination from the actors is usually a prerequisite for any best-picture contender's resume.