ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — “The Real Estate Commission,” a reality real estate competition show, had its red carpet premiere at Madison Theatre Monday night. The show filmed entirely in the Capital Region.

It features 16 everyday people from all walks of life who compete to become real estate’s next super agent. The judges and contestants made their way down the red carpet to showcase their work.

The show airs exclusively on Facebook Watch beginning on September 21 with new episodes dropping weekly.