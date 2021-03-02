Comic-Con virtual in July, in-person in November

SAN DIEGO (KSWB) — San Diego’s Comic-Con festival is going virtual again this year, with organizers also revealing plans for a November 2021 in-person event.

Citing concerns about public health and safety during the pandemic, organizers said they will once again host a free online celebration. Comic-Con@Home will take place from July 23 to July 25.

Event organizers said the virtual event was reduced from four to three days because of limited financial resources brought on by the pandemic. They also announced plans to hold a three-day, in-person event in San Diego in November 2021.

“We believe that launching a smaller in-person event at a later time may be a safe alternative,” event organizers tweeted.

Comic-Con typically attracts more than 135,000 people to the Gaslamp District and generates an estimated $147 million for the local economy each year.

San Diego Comic Convention canceled both of its in-person events in 2020 and recently announced WonderCon in Anaheim, California, was also canceled with a free online event taking its place March 26 to 27.