`Comedy in Color’ audiobook coming out Sept. 29

This cover image released by Simon & Schuster Audio shows cover art for “Laugh Out Loud Presents Comedy in Color, Volume 1, Hosted by Lil Rel.” The comedy audiobook, which goes on sale on Sept. 29, features comedy by Aida Rodriguez, Chris Distefano, Gina Yashere, Godfrey, Joel Kim Booster, Nate Bargatze and others. (Simon & Schuster Audio via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — The “Comedy in Color” standup franchise will soon be expanded to audiobooks.

Simon & Schuster Audio and Laugh Out Loud announced Wednesday that “Laugh Out Loud Presents Comedy in Color, Volume 1” will go on sale Sept. 29. The host is Lil Rel Howery of “Get Out” fame, who said in a statement that he hoped to take listeners “on a hilarious ride with a diverse set of comedians who got jokes.”

Comedians featured will include Chris Distefano, Aida Rodriguez, Vir Das, Ronny Chieng and Nate Bargatze.

Laugh Out Loud is an entertainment company founded by Kevin Hart.