Comedian Patton Oswalt to perform at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Comedian Patton Oswalt is scheduled to perform at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall on March 18, 2022 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, December 17.

Oswalt is an actor, writer, comedian and award-winning performer. He has several comedy specials and has more than 200 film and television roles including “Parks and Recreation,” for which he received a TV Critics Choice Award.

Oswalk recently co-created “M.O.D.O.K.,” a Marvel stop-motion animated adult comedy series for Hulu as well as voicing the titular character. He currently co-stars as Principal Durbin on the NBC Universal comedy “A.P. Bio.”

Tickets are currently on sale to Music Hall members. You can buy tickets on the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall website.