TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Comedian Marc Maron is set to perform at the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall on Thursday, March 10 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are still available for purchase on the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall website.

Maron has four stand-up comedy specials which include “More Later” (2015), “Thinky Pain” (2013), “Marc Maron: Too Real” (2017), and “End Times Fun” (2020). His podcast, “WTF with Marc Maron,” reportedly averages six million downloads per month.

Maron is also an actor. He starred in the Netflix original series “Glow” and has had roles in the films “Joker,” “Spencer Confidential,” “Sword of Trust,” “Stardust,” and the 2021 Aretha Franklin biopic “Respect.”

Comedian Patton Oswalt will also be performing at the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall on March 18.