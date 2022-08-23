A still from the trailer for “The Gilded Age” from HBO

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Filming for the HBO show “The Gilded Age” will take place on Wednesday and Thursday in the city of Cohoes. As a result, a road closure has been put in place.

North Mohawk Street between Manor Avenue and Vliet Street will be closed on Wednesday, August 24 and Thursday, August 25. Filming will take place at the Harmony Mills. Residents will still have access.

All drivers should seek alternate routes. This includes commuters and commercial drivers who use North Mohawk Street as a connector between I-787 and Route 9.

Additional information, including detailed maps, detours and parking restrictions, are available on the city’s website and Facebook page.