Cohoes Music Hall set to reopen April 30

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Cohoes Music Hall said it will reopen by the end of April.

Park Playhouse State Company, that runs the music hall, said it will open on April 30.

The music hall will reopen with the play “I Love You. You’re Perfect. Now Change.” Officials said capacity for the first show will be below New York guidelines by only allowing 10 percent.

“While we couldn’t be more excited about getting audiences back in here, we also embrace the responsibility that we hold to do so with safety as our top priority,” Owen Smith, Playhouse Stage Company Producing Artistic Director, said.

Officials said that when fans are in attendance, they will follow current guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention such as social distancing and wearing masks.