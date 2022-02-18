SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Chris Stapleton is scheduled to perform at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) on Friday, August 26. Stapleton is touring for his All-American Road Show with special guests Elle King and Morgan Wade.

Stapleton is a five-time Grammy award-winning country singer, songwriter and musician. He is best known for his songs “Tennessee Whiskey,” “Starting Over” and “Broken Halos,” and his current single “You Should Probably Leave.”

Stapleton is nominated for entertainer of the year at the Academy of Country Music Awards. The award show will be livestreamed on Prime Video from Las Vegas on March 7.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 25 at 10 a.m. More information can be found on the Live Nation website or the Chris Stapleton website.