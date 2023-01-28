Screenings of independent film, “Love in the Time of Fentanyl,” will be offered in Saratoga, Albany and Chatham.

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — WMHT Public Media, a local nonprofit public communications organization, announced three upcoming screenings of Independent Lens’ “Love in the Time of Fentanyl.” The screenings will be featured in Saratoga, Albany, and Chatham.

WHMT explains the film is about the Overdose Prevention Society as overdose deaths in Vancouver reach an all-time high. With the rising overdose rates, staff and volunteers give hope, doing whatever they can to stay open. “Love in the Time of Fentanyl,” premieres on Independent Lens on WMHT Monday, February 13. You can also watch on PBS and the PBS Video app starting at 10 p.m.

Free Screenings

• Tuesday, January 31 at 6 p.m., doors open 5:30 p.m. Spring Street Gallery, 110 Spring Street, Saratoga Springs. (SOLD OUT)

• Saturday, February 4 at 3 p.m., doors open at 2:30 p.m. Albany Barn, 56 2nd Street, Albany. RSVP here. Optional Narcan training is also available.

• Saturday, February 4 at 7 p.m. Old Chatham Quaker Meetinghouse, 539 County Route 13, Old Chatham. RSVP here.