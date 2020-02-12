Capital Region concert roundup for February 22

Breaking News
CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Welcome to your weekly roundup of music, shows, concerts, and performances slated for a venue near you. Every Wednesday, we’ll help you through the day, week, month, or season by putting the biggest musical acts coming through the capital region in one place.

Hit Control+F or Command+F to search for your favorite venue or artist.

February

Jake Shimabukuro and Sierra HullTroy Savings Bank Music HallFebruary 12
Mallett Brothers BandThe HollowFebruary 13
The Sweet RemainsThe Park TheaterFebruary 13
TwiddlePalace TheatreFebruary 14
Drew Emmitt and Vince Herman of Leftover SalmonThe EggFebruary 14
Emily WolfeThe LindaFebruary 14
Tom ChapinCaffé LenaFebruary 15
Al B. Sure!Rivers Casino & ResortFebruary 15
The Blue StonesThe HollowFebruary 15
Saint MotelUpstate Concert HallFebruary 15
Taina Asili Acoustic TrioTroy Savings Bank Music HallFebruary 19
NektarThe LindaFebruary 20
Jane MonheitCaffé LenaFebruary 27
Richard MarxParamount TheatreFebruary 21
DriftwoodThe HollowFebruary 21
The Sea the SeaThe HollowFebruary 22
Trixie MattelThe EggFebruary 23
Fitz & the TantrumsUpstate Concert HallFebruary 26
Frank Solivan & Dirty KitchenCaffé LenaFebruary 27
AltanProctorsFebruary 27
FuelSkyloftFebruary 27
The High KingsThe EggFebruary 27
Air SupplyTroy Savings Bank Music HallFebruary 27
Bruce HornsbyTroy Savings Bank Music HallFebruary 28
Jocelyn & ChrisCaffé LenaFebruary 29
Sam EvianMASS MoCAFebruary 29
Funkmaster FlexSkyloftFebruary 29
Rosanne CashUniversal Presentation HallFebruary 29

March

Caitlin CantyCaffé LenaMarch 1
Victor Wooten and the Wooten BrothersMassry Center for the ArtsMarch 1
Dermot KennedyUpstate Concert HallMarch 1
SilversteinUpstate Concert HallMarch 4
Chely Wright & Gretchen PetersCaffé LenaMarch 5
Eric JohnsonThe EggMarch 5
Cam’ronUpstate Concert HallMarch 5
Gin BlossomsMahaiwe Performing Arts CenterMarch 6
Loudon Wainwright IIIParamount TheatreMarch 6
Night RangerRivers Casino & ResortMarch 6
Peter Asher & Jeremy ClydeThe EggMarch 6
Caroline RoseThe HollowMarch 6
Kane Brown, Russell Dickinson, and Chris LaneTimes Union CenterMarch 6
Chris PurekaCaffé LenaMarch 7
Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery GentryParamount TheatreMarch 7
Enter the HaggisThe EggMarch 7
Magic GiantThe HollowMarch 8
Casting CrownsTimes Union CenterMarch 8
Reel Big FishUpstate Concert HallMarch 8
Drank the GoldTroy Savings Bank Music HallMarch 10
Robert Cray BandTroy Savings Bank Music HallMarch 10
Tim O’Brien & Jan FabriciusCaffé LenaMarch 11
Dweezil ZappaThe EggMarch 11
The Filharmonic, Committed, Blake
Lewis, and Women of the World		Troy Savings Bank Music HallMarch 11
Josh RitterBethesda Episcopal ChurchMarch 12
Cody JinksPalace TheatreMarch 12
Nora Jane StruthersThe LindaMarch 12
John Paul WhiteCaffé LenaMarch 13
Shawn MullinsSkyloftMarch 13
Dustbowl RevivalThe EggMarch 13
SkilletUpstate Concert HallMarch 13
Bettye LavetteCaffé LenaMarch 14
Howard Jones Acoustic TrioUniversal Presentation HallMarch 14
Fetty WapUpstate Concert HallMarch 14
Jack TempchinCaffé LenaMarch 15
Get Up JackRevolution HallMarch 17
Have MercyThe HollowMarch 18
Postmodern JukeboxTroy Savings Bank Music HallMarch 18
Fit for a KingUpstate Concert HallMarch 18
Celtic WomanCaffé LenaMarch 19
The Black FeathersCaffé LenaMarch 20
Session AmericanaMasonic Hall/Vermont Arts ExchangeMarch 20
Kathy MatteaCaffé Lena21 March
The Airplane Family & FriendsUpstate Concert HallMarch 21
Brand XSkyloftMarch 22
Michael BubléTimes Union CenterMarch 22
Bob Weir and Wolf BrosPalace TheatreMarch 23
The Murder CapitalThe HollowMarch 23
The Beach BoysParamount TheatreMarch 25
Yacht Rock RevueUpstate Concert HallMarch 25
Michael DoucetCaffé LenaMarch 26
Jay Ungar & Molly MasonCaffé LenaMarch 27
AlashCaffé LenaMarch 28
Roger MillerMASS MoCAMarch 28
The Sea the SeaMasonic Hall/Vermont Arts ExchangeMarch 28
The Gibson BrothersCaffé LenaMarch 29
Possessed and PestilenceUpstate Concert HallMarch 29

April

SFJAZZ CollectiveThe EggApril 2
Leyla McCallaThe EggApril 3
Straight No ChaserPalace TheatreApril 8
Circa SurviveUpstate Concert HallApril 8
August Burns RedUpstate Concert HallApril 9
DeVotchKaThe EggApril 10
Hot Chelle RaeUpstate Concert HallApril 11
Melissa EtheridgeThe EggApril 13
Lake Street DriveUPACApril 16
Beneath the MassacreUpstate Concert HallApril 16
Madeleine PeyrouxMahaiwe Performing Arts CenterApril 17
Neil SedakaRivers Casino & ResortApril 17
Bakithi Kumalo & the Graceland ExperienceUniversal Presentation HallApril 23
The Okee Dokee BrothersUniversal Presentation HallApril 24
Car Seat HeadrestMASS MoCAApril 25
Kat EdmonsonMassry Center for the ArtsApril 25
Randy HouserParamount TheatreApril 25
Johnny RiversRivers Casino & ResortApril 25
CandleboxThe EggApril 26
The Front BottomsUpstate Concert HallApril 26
Barns CourtneyThe HollowApril 28
Steep Canyon RangersUniversal Presentation HallApril 29

May

Alison KraussPalace TheatreMay 2
Tommy EmmanuelThe EggMay 2
SebadohThe HollowMay 6
Lyle Lovett and John HiattTroy Savings Bank Music HallMay 6
The Devil Makes ThreeUpstate Concert HallMay 7
Lyle Lovett and John HiattParamount TheatreMay 8
Alan ParsonsRivers Casino & ResortMay 8
DaughtryParamount TheatreMay 9
Shawn ColvinThe EggMay 12
Cody JohnsonUpstate Concert HallMay 15
Liz PhairMASS MoCAMay 16
Martin SextonMassry Center for the ArtsMay 16
ZeroTroy Savings Bank Music HallMay 17
City and ColourUPACMay 18
Tech N9neUpstate Concert HallMay 21
Tanya Tucker and Walker CountyThe EggMay 22
The Righteous BrothersParamount TheatreMay 27

June

Béla Fleck & the FlecktonesThe EggJune 3
Brandon “Taz” NiederauerThe HollowJune 5
The LumineersSPACJune 6
Celtic WomanSPACJune 7
David Crosby & the Sky Trails BandThe EggJune 11
Zac Brown BandSPACJune 13
The Airborne Toxic EventUpstate Concert HallJune 17
Pokey LafargeThe EggJune 20
Steely Dan and Steve WinwoodSPACJune 30

July

Tedeschi Trucks BandSPACJuly 2
Alanis Morissette and GarbageSPACJuly 8
Dave Matthews BandSPACJuly 10 and
July 11
Brantley Gilbert, Chris Janson, Jordan
Davis, Lauren Alaina, and Big Sky Country		SPACJuly 12
Hot Tuna and David Grisman TrioMahaiwe Performing Arts CenterJuly 13
The Brubeck Brothers QuartetMahaiwe Performing Arts CenterJuly 17
Chicago and Rick SpringfieldSPACJuly 21
Nickelback and Stone Temple PilotsSPACJuly 22
Matchbox 20 and the WallflowersSPACJuly 24
The Black CrowesSPACJuly 25
Roger WatersTimes Union CenterJuly 25
The Doobie BrothersSPACJuly 26
Rod StewartSPACJuly 29

August

Journey and the PretendersSPACAugust 1
Dead and CompanyThe EggAugust 3
Disturbed, Staind, and Bad WolvesSPACAugust 4
Incubus, 311, and BadflowerSPACAugust 11
Sammy Hagar & the Circle,
Whitesnake, and Night Ranger		SPACAugust 18
Goo Goo Dolls and LifehouseSPACAugust 23
Justin BieberTimes Union CenterAugust 26
Chris Young, Scotty
Mccreery, and Payton Smith		SPACAugust 28
Hall & Oates, Squeeze, and KT TunstallSPACAugust 31

September

Lady Antebellum, Jake
Owen, and Maddie & Tae		SPACSeptember 5
Maroon 5 and Meghan TrainorSPACSeptember 6
Backstreet BoysSPACSeptember 11
Chris HillmanThe EggSeptember 23
Wishbone AshThe EggSeptember 30

October

Robin TrowerThe EggOctober 3

Cover and Tribute Bands

SchismUpstate Concert HallFebruary 14Tool
The Fab FourParamount TheatreFebruary 15The Beatles
TuskParamount TheatreFebruary 28Fleetwood Mac
River of DreamsThe Park TheaterFebruary 29Billy Joel
The Greatest Love of AllParamount TheatreMarch 1Whitney Houston
The Everly SetCaffé LenaMarch 6The Everly Brothers
Show No MercySkyloftMarch 6Slayer
Memories of PatsyThe LindaMarch 6Patsy Cline
ZosoUpstate Concert HallMarch 6Led Zeppelin
The Linda
Ronstadt Experience		SkyloftMarch 12Linda Ronstadt
EaglemaniaParamount TheatreMarch 13The Eagles
Yellow Brick RoadRivers Casino & ResortMarch 25Elton John
Brit FloydUPACMarch 13Pink Floyd
One Night in MemphisUniversal Presentation HallMarch 30Elvis Presley, Johnny
Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis,
and Carl Perkins
Fleetwood MackedThe Park TheaterMarch 21Fleetwood Mac
JourneymanUniversal Presentation HallMarch 21Eric Clapton
Still Surfin’Rivers Casino & ResortMarch 25The Beach Boys
Stanley JordanCohoes Music HallMarch 27Jimi Hendrix
TroubadoursParamount TheatreMarch 28James Taylor
and Carole King
The LizardsThe HollowMarch 28Phish
Nashville DriveThe Park TheaterMarch 28Greatest Country Hits
Broken ArrowCohoes Music HallApril 4Neil Young
Back in BlackSkyloftApril 4AC/DC
MoondanceThe LindaApril 4Van Morrison
The Hit MenUniversal Presentation HallApril 9Greatest Rock Hits
Start Making SenseThe HollowApril 10Talking Heads
The Fab FauxThe EggApril 18The Beatles
Simply DiamondThe Park TheaterApril 18Neil Diamond
One Night of QueenParamount TheatreApril 20Queen
Brooklyn CharmersRivers Casino & ResortApril 24Steely Dan
Mountain Jam OrchestraThe Park TheaterApril 25Allman Brothers
The Duppy ConquerorsSkyloftMay 2Bob Marley
Max Weinberg’s JukeboxUniversal Presentation HallMay 7Hits
Top of the WorldUniversal Presentation HallMay 9The Carpenters
Damn the TorpedoesSkyloftMay 15Tom Petty
Larger Than LifeRivers Casino & ResortMay 16Greatest Boy
Band Hits
Bee Gees GoldUniversal Presentation HallMay 9The Bee Gees
Magic of MotownRivers Casino & ResortMay 27Greatest Motown Hits
Kidz BopSPACJune 24Pop’s Greatest
Hits for Kids
Australian Pink FloydSPACSeptember 12Pink Floyd
Into the MysticCohoes Music HallNovember 7Van Morrison

Comics, symphonies, choirs, musicals, plays, operas, string ensembles, and orchestras perform around the Capital Region regularly, but are not listed here.

Did we miss your favorite venue or performer? Let us know!

Check out our community calendar to add your own event.

