Capital Region concert roundup for February 22

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Welcome to your weekly roundup of music, shows, concerts, and performances slated for a venue near you.

February

March

April

SFJAZZ Collective The Egg April 2 Leyla McCalla The Egg April 3 Straight No Chaser Palace Theatre April 8 Circa Survive Upstate Concert Hall April 8 August Burns Red Upstate Concert Hall April 9 DeVotchKa The Egg April 10 Hot Chelle Rae Upstate Concert Hall April 11 Melissa Etheridge The Egg April 13 Lake Street Drive UPAC April 16 Beneath the Massacre Upstate Concert Hall April 16 Madeleine Peyroux Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center April 17 Neil Sedaka Rivers Casino & Resort April 17 Bakithi Kumalo & the Graceland Experience Universal Presentation Hall April 23 The Okee Dokee Brothers Universal Presentation Hall April 24 Car Seat Headrest MASS MoCA April 25 Kat Edmonson Massry Center for the Arts April 25 Randy Houser Paramount Theatre April 25 Johnny Rivers Rivers Casino & Resort April 25 Candlebox The Egg April 26 The Front Bottoms Upstate Concert Hall April 26 Barns Courtney The Hollow April 28 Steep Canyon Rangers Universal Presentation Hall April 29

May

Alison Krauss Palace Theatre May 2 Tommy Emmanuel The Egg May 2 Sebadoh The Hollow May 6 Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt Troy Savings Bank Music Hall May 6 The Devil Makes Three Upstate Concert Hall May 7 Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt Paramount Theatre May 8 Alan Parsons Rivers Casino & Resort May 8 Daughtry Paramount Theatre May 9 Shawn Colvin The Egg May 12 Cody Johnson Upstate Concert Hall May 15 Liz Phair MASS MoCA May 16 Martin Sexton Massry Center for the Arts May 16 Zero Troy Savings Bank Music Hall May 17 City and Colour UPAC May 18 Tech N9ne Upstate Concert Hall May 21 Tanya Tucker and Walker County The Egg May 22 The Righteous Brothers Paramount Theatre May 27

June

Béla Fleck & the Flecktones The Egg June 3 Brandon “Taz” Niederauer The Hollow June 5 The Lumineers SPAC June 6 Celtic Woman SPAC June 7 David Crosby & the Sky Trails Band The Egg June 11 Zac Brown Band SPAC June 13 The Airborne Toxic Event Upstate Concert Hall June 17 Pokey Lafarge The Egg June 20 Steely Dan and Steve Winwood SPAC June 30

July

August

Journey and the Pretenders SPAC August 1 Dead and Company The Egg August 3 Disturbed, Staind, and Bad Wolves SPAC August 4 Incubus, 311, and Badflower SPAC August 11 Sammy Hagar & the Circle,

Whitesnake, and Night Ranger SPAC August 18 Goo Goo Dolls and Lifehouse SPAC August 23 Justin Bieber Times Union Center August 26 Chris Young, Scotty

Mccreery, and Payton Smith SPAC August 28 Hall & Oates, Squeeze, and KT Tunstall SPAC August 31

September

Lady Antebellum, Jake

Owen, and Maddie & Tae SPAC September 5 Maroon 5 and Meghan Trainor SPAC September 6 Backstreet Boys SPAC September 11 Chris Hillman The Egg September 23 Wishbone Ash The Egg September 30

October

Robin Trower The Egg October 3

Cover and Tribute Bands

Schism Upstate Concert Hall February 14 Tool The Fab Four Paramount Theatre February 15 The Beatles Tusk Paramount Theatre February 28 Fleetwood Mac River of Dreams The Park Theater February 29 Billy Joel The Greatest Love of All Paramount Theatre March 1 Whitney Houston The Everly Set Caffé Lena March 6 The Everly Brothers Show No Mercy Skyloft March 6 Slayer Memories of Patsy The Linda March 6 Patsy Cline Zoso Upstate Concert Hall March 6 Led Zeppelin The Linda

Ronstadt Experience Skyloft March 12 Linda Ronstadt Eaglemania Paramount Theatre March 13 The Eagles Yellow Brick Road Rivers Casino & Resort March 25 Elton John Brit Floyd UPAC March 13 Pink Floyd One Night in Memphis Universal Presentation Hall March 30 Elvis Presley, Johnny

Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis,

and Carl Perkins Fleetwood Macked The Park Theater March 21 Fleetwood Mac Journeyman Universal Presentation Hall March 21 Eric Clapton Still Surfin’ Rivers Casino & Resort March 25 The Beach Boys Stanley Jordan Cohoes Music Hall March 27 Jimi Hendrix Troubadours Paramount Theatre March 28 James Taylor

and Carole King The Lizards The Hollow March 28 Phish Nashville Drive The Park Theater March 28 Greatest Country Hits Broken Arrow Cohoes Music Hall April 4 Neil Young Back in Black Skyloft April 4 AC/DC Moondance The Linda April 4 Van Morrison The Hit Men Universal Presentation Hall April 9 Greatest Rock Hits Start Making Sense The Hollow April 10 Talking Heads The Fab Faux The Egg April 18 The Beatles Simply Diamond The Park Theater April 18 Neil Diamond One Night of Queen Paramount Theatre April 20 Queen Brooklyn Charmers Rivers Casino & Resort April 24 Steely Dan Mountain Jam Orchestra The Park Theater April 25 Allman Brothers The Duppy Conquerors Skyloft May 2 Bob Marley Max Weinberg’s Jukebox Universal Presentation Hall May 7 Hits Top of the World Universal Presentation Hall May 9 The Carpenters Damn the Torpedoes Skyloft May 15 Tom Petty Larger Than Life Rivers Casino & Resort May 16 Greatest Boy

Band Hits Bee Gees Gold Universal Presentation Hall May 9 The Bee Gees Magic of Motown Rivers Casino & Resort May 27 Greatest Motown Hits Kidz Bop SPAC June 24 Pop’s Greatest

Hits for Kids Australian Pink Floyd SPAC September 12 Pink Floyd Into the Mystic Cohoes Music Hall November 7 Van Morrison

