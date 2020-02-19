Capital Region concert roundup for February 19

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Welcome to your weekly roundup of music, shows, concerts, and performances slated for a venue near you. Every Wednesday, we’ll help you through the day, week, month, or season by putting the biggest musical acts coming through the capital region in one place.
Hit Control+F or Command+F to search for your favorite venue or artist.
February
|Taina Asili Acoustic Trio
|Troy Savings Bank Music Hall
|February 19
|Nektar
|The Linda
|February 20
|Jane Monheit
|Caffé Lena
|February 27
|Richard Marx
|Paramount Theatre
|February 21
|Driftwood
|The Hollow
|February 21
|The Sea the Sea
|The Hollow
|February 22
|Trixie Mattel
|The Egg
|February 23
|Fitz & the Tantrums
|Upstate Concert Hall
|February 26
|Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen
|Caffé Lena
|February 27
|Altan
|Proctors
|February 27
|Fuel
|Skyloft
|February 27
|The High Kings
|The Egg
|February 27
|Air Supply
|Troy Savings Bank Music Hall
|February 27
|Bruce Hornsby
|Troy Savings Bank Music Hall
|February 28
|Jocelyn & Chris
|Caffé Lena
|February 29
|Sam Evian
|MASS MoCA
|February 29
|Funkmaster Flex
|Skyloft
|February 29
|Rosanne Cash
|Universal Presentation Hall
|February 29
March
|Caitlin Canty
|Caffé Lena
|March 1
|Victor Wooten and the Wooten Brothers
|Massry Center for the Arts
|March 1
|Dermot Kennedy
|Upstate Concert Hall
|March 1
|Silverstein
|Upstate Concert Hall
|March 4
|Chely Wright & Gretchen Peters
|Caffé Lena
|March 5
|Eric Johnson
|The Egg
|March 5
|Cam’ron
|Upstate Concert Hall
|March 5
|Gin Blossoms
|Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center
|March 6
|Loudon Wainwright III
|Paramount Theatre
|March 6
|Night Ranger
|Rivers Casino & Resort
|March 6
|Peter Asher & Jeremy Clyde
|The Egg
|March 6
|Caroline Rose
|The Hollow
|March 6
|Kane Brown, Russell Dickinson, and Chris Lane
|Times Union Center
|March 6
|Chris Pureka
|Caffé Lena
|March 7
|Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry
|Paramount Theatre
|March 7
|Enter the Haggis
|The Egg
|March 7
|Magic Giant
|The Hollow
|March 8
|Casting Crowns
|Times Union Center
|March 8
|Reel Big Fish
|Upstate Concert Hall
|March 8
|Drank the Gold
|Troy Savings Bank Music Hall
|March 10
|Robert Cray Band
|Troy Savings Bank Music Hall
|March 10
|Tim O’Brien & Jan Fabricius
|Caffé Lena
|March 11
|Dweezil Zappa
|The Egg
|March 11
|The Filharmonic, Committed, Blake
Lewis, and Women of the World
|Troy Savings Bank Music Hall
|March 11
|Josh Ritter
|Bethesda Episcopal Church
|March 12
|Cody Jinks
|Palace Theatre
|March 12
|Nora Jane Struthers
|The Linda
|March 12
|John Paul White
|Caffé Lena
|March 13
|Shawn Mullins
|Skyloft
|March 13
|Dustbowl Revival
|The Egg
|March 13
|Kim Wilson & his Blues All Stars
|The Linda
|March 13
|Skillet
|Upstate Concert Hall
|March 13
|Bettye Lavette
|Caffé Lena
|March 14
|Howard Jones Acoustic Trio
|Universal Presentation Hall
|March 14
|Fetty Wap
|Upstate Concert Hall
|March 14
|Jack Tempchin
|Caffé Lena
|March 15
|Get Up Jack
|Revolution Hall
|March 17
|Have Mercy
|The Hollow
|March 18
|Postmodern Jukebox
|Troy Savings Bank Music Hall
|March 18
|Fit for a King
|Upstate Concert Hall
|March 18
|Celtic Woman
|UPAC
|March 19
|The Black Feathers
|Caffé Lena
|March 20
|Session Americana
|Masonic Hall/Vermont Arts Exchange
|March 20
|Kathy Mattea
|Caffé Lena
|21 March
|The Airplane Family & Friends
|Upstate Concert Hall
|March 21
|Brand X
|Skyloft
|March 22
|Michael Bublé
|Times Union Center
|March 22
|Bob Weir and Wolf Bros
|Palace Theatre
|March 23
|The Murder Capital
|The Hollow
|March 23
|The Beach Boys
|Paramount Theatre
|March 25
|Yacht Rock Revue
|Upstate Concert Hall
|March 25
|Michael Doucet
|Caffé Lena
|March 26
|Jay Ungar & Molly Mason
|Caffé Lena
|March 27
|Alash
|Caffé Lena
|March 28
|Roger Miller
|MASS MoCA
|March 28
|The Sea the Sea
|Masonic Hall/Vermont Arts Exchange
|March 28
|The Gibson Brothers
|Caffé Lena
|March 29
|Possessed and Pestilence
|Upstate Concert Hall
|March 29
April
|SFJAZZ Collective
|The Egg
|April 2
|Leyla McCalla
|The Egg
|April 3
|Straight No Chaser
|Palace Theatre
|April 8
|Circa Survive
|Upstate Concert Hall
|April 8
|August Burns Red
|Upstate Concert Hall
|April 9
|DeVotchKa
|The Egg
|April 10
|Hot Chelle Rae
|Upstate Concert Hall
|April 11
|Melissa Etheridge
|The Egg
|April 13
|Lake Street Dive
|UPAC
|April 16
|Beneath the Massacre
|Upstate Concert Hall
|April 16
|Madeleine Peyroux
|Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center
|April 17
|Neil Sedaka
|Rivers Casino & Resort
|April 17
|Bakithi Kumalo & the Graceland Experience
|Universal Presentation Hall
|April 23
|The Okee Dokee Brothers
|Universal Presentation Hall
|April 24
|Car Seat Headrest
|MASS MoCA
|April 25
|Kat Edmonson
|Massry Center for the Arts
|April 25
|Randy Houser
|Paramount Theatre
|April 25
|Johnny Rivers
|Rivers Casino & Resort
|April 25
|Candlebox
|The Egg
|April 26
|The Front Bottoms
|Upstate Concert Hall
|April 26
|Barns Courtney
|The Hollow
|April 28
|Steep Canyon Rangers
|Universal Presentation Hall
|April 29
May
|Alison Krauss
|Palace Theatre
|May 2
|Tommy Emmanuel
|The Egg
|May 2
|Sebadoh
|The Hollow
|May 6
|Lyle Lovett & John Hiatt
|Troy Savings Bank Music Hall
|May 6
|The Devil Makes Three
|Upstate Concert Hall
|May 7
|Lyle Lovett & John Hiatt
|Paramount Theatre
|May 8
|Alan Parsons
|Rivers Casino & Resort
|May 8
|Daughtry
|Paramount Theatre
|May 9
|Shawn Colvin
|The Egg
|May 12
|Cody Johnson
|Upstate Concert Hall
|May 15
|Liz Phair
|MASS MoCA
|May 16
|Martin Sexton
|Massry Center for the Arts
|May 16
|Zero
|Troy Savings Bank Music Hall
|May 17
|City and Colour
|UPAC
|May 18
|Tech N9ne
|Upstate Concert Hall
|May 21
|Tanya Tucker and Walker County
|The Egg
|May 22
|The Righteous Brothers
|Paramount Theatre
|May 27
June
|Béla Fleck & the Flecktones
|The Egg
|June 3
|Brandon “Taz” Niederauer
|The Hollow
|June 5
|The Lumineers
|SPAC
|June 6
|Celtic Woman
|SPAC
|June 7
|David Crosby & the Sky Trails Band
|The Egg
|June 11
|Zac Brown Band
|SPAC
|June 13
|The Airborne Toxic Event
|Upstate Concert Hall
|June 17
|Pokey Lafarge
|The Egg
|June 20
|Steely Dan and Steve Winwood
|SPAC
|June 30
July
|Tedeschi Trucks Band
|SPAC
|July 2
|Alanis Morissette and Garbage
|SPAC
|July 8
|Dave Matthews Band
|SPAC
|July 10
|Dave Matthews Band
|SPAC
|July 11
|Brantley Gilbert, Chris Janson, Jordan
Davis, Lauren Alaina, and Big Sky Country
|SPAC
|July 12
|Hot Tuna and David Grisman Trio
|Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center
|July 13
|The Brubeck Brothers Quartet
|Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center
|July 17
|Chicago and Rick Springfield
|SPAC
|July 21
|Nickelback and Stone Temple Pilots
|SPAC
|July 22
|Matchbox 20 and the Wallflowers
|SPAC
|July 24
|The Black Crowes
|SPAC
|July 25
|Roger Waters
|Times Union Center
|July 25
|The Doobie Brothers
|SPAC
|July 26
|Rod Stewart
|SPAC
|July 29
August
|Journey and the Pretenders
|SPAC
|August 1
|Dead & Company
|The Egg
|August 3
|Disturbed, Staind, and Bad Wolves
|SPAC
|August 4
|Incubus, 311, and Badflower
|SPAC
|August 11
|Sammy Hagar & the Circle,
Whitesnake, and Night Ranger
|SPAC
|August 18
|Goo Goo Dolls and Lifehouse
|SPAC
|August 23
|Justin Bieber
|Times Union Center
|August 26
|Chris Young, Scotty
Mccreery, and Payton Smith
|SPAC
|August 28
|Hall & Oates, Squeeze, and KT Tunstall
|SPAC
|August 31
September
|Lady Antebellum, Jake
Owen, and Maddie & Tae
|SPAC
|September 5
|Maroon 5 and Meghan Trainor
|SPAC
|September 6
|Backstreet Boys
|SPAC
|September 11
|Chris Hillman
|The Egg
|September 23
|Wishbone Ash
|The Egg
|September 30
October
|Robin Trower
|The Egg
|October 3
Cover and Tribute Bands
|Schism
|Upstate Concert Hall
|February 14
|Tool
|The Fab Four
|Paramount Theatre
|February 15
|The Beatles
|Tusk
|Paramount Theatre
|February 28
|Fleetwood Mac
|River of Dreams
|The Park Theater
|February 29
|Billy Joel
|The Greatest Love of All
|Paramount Theatre
|March 1
|Whitney Houston
|The Everly Set
|Caffé Lena
|March 6
|The Everly Brothers
|Show No Mercy
|Skyloft
|March 6
|Slayer
|Memories of Patsy
|The Linda
|March 6
|Patsy Cline
|Zoso
|Upstate Concert Hall
|March 6
|Led Zeppelin
|The Linda
Ronstadt Experience
|Skyloft
|March 12
|Linda Ronstadt
|Eaglemania
|Paramount Theatre
|March 13
|The Eagles
|Yellow Brick Road
|Rivers Casino & Resort
|March 25
|Elton John
|Brit Floyd
|UPAC
|March 13
|Pink Floyd
|One Night in Memphis
|Universal Presentation Hall
|March 30
|Elvis Presley, Johnny
Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis,
and Carl Perkins
|Fleetwood Macked
|The Park Theater
|March 21
|Fleetwood Mac
|Journeyman
|Universal Presentation Hall
|March 21
|Eric Clapton
|Still Surfin’
|Rivers Casino & Resort
|March 25
|The Beach Boys
|Stanley Jordan
|Cohoes Music Hall
|March 27
|Jimi Hendrix
|Troubadours
|Paramount Theatre
|March 28
|James Taylor
and Carole King
|The Lizards
|The Hollow
|March 28
|Phish
|Nashville Drive
|The Park Theater
|March 28
|Greatest Country Hits
|Broken Arrow
|Cohoes Music Hall
|April 4
|Neil Young
|Back in Black
|Skyloft
|April 4
|AC/DC
|Moondance
|The Linda
|April 4
|Van Morrison
|The Hit Men
|Universal Presentation Hall
|April 9
|Greatest Rock Hits
|Start Making Sense
|The Hollow
|April 10
|Talking Heads
|The Fab Faux
|The Egg
|April 18
|The Beatles
|Simply Diamond
|The Park Theater
|April 18
|Neil Diamond
|One Night of Queen
|Paramount Theatre
|April 20
|Queen
|Brooklyn Charmers
|Rivers Casino & Resort
|April 24
|Steely Dan
|Mountain Jam Orchestra
|The Park Theater
|April 25
|Allman Brothers
|The Duppy Conquerors
|Skyloft
|May 2
|Bob Marley
|Max Weinberg’s Jukebox
|Universal Presentation Hall
|May 7
|Hits
|Top of the World
|Universal Presentation Hall
|May 9
|The Carpenters
|Damn the Torpedoes
|Skyloft
|May 15
|Tom Petty
|Larger Than Life
|Rivers Casino & Resort
|May 16
|Greatest Boy
Band Hits
|Bee Gees Gold
|Universal Presentation Hall
|May 9
|The Bee Gees
|Magic of Motown
|Rivers Casino & Resort
|May 27
|Greatest Motown Hits
|Kidz Bop
|SPAC
|June 24
|Pop’s Greatest
Hits for Kids
|Australian Pink Floyd
|SPAC
|September 12
|Pink Floyd
|Into the Mystic
|Cohoes Music Hall
|November 7
|Van Morrison
Comics, symphonies, choirs, musicals, plays, operas, string ensembles, and orchestras perform around the Capital Region regularly, but are not listed here.
