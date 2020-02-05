Capital Region concert roundup

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Welcome to your weekly roundup of music, shows, concerts, and performances slated for a venue near you. Every Wednesday, we’ll help you through the day, week, month, or season by putting the biggest musical acts coming through the capital region in one place.

February

Cheap Trick Palace Theatre February 7 Southern Avenue The Hollow February 7 Villalobos Brothers The Park Theatre February 7 The Wood Brothers Palace Theatre February 8 Eli Young Band Rivers Casino & Resort February 8 Dianne Reeves Troy Savings Bank Music Hall February 9 Quintocracy Troy Savings Bank Music Hall February 11 Jake Shimabukuro and Sierra Hull Troy Savings Bank Music Hall February 12 The Sweet Remains The Park Theatre February 13 Twiddle Palace Theatre February 14 Drew Emmitt and Vince Herman of Leftover Salmon The Egg February 14 Emily Wolf The Linda February 14 Al B. Sure! Rivers Casino & Resort February 15 The Blue Stones The Hollow February 15 Saint Motel Upstate Concert Hall February 15 Taina Asili Acoustic Trio Troy Savings Bank Music Hall February 19 Nektar The Linda February 20 Richard Marx Paramount Theatre February 21 Driftwood The Hollow February 21 Trixie Mattel The Egg February 23 Fitz and the Tantrums Upstate Concert Hall February 26 Altan Proctors February 27 Fuel Skyloft February 27 The High Kings The Egg February 27 Air Supply Troy Savings Bank Music Hall February 27 Bruce Hornsby Troy Savings Bank Music Hall February 28 Funkmaster Flex Skyloft February 29 Rosanne Cash Universal Presentation Hall February 29

March

Victor Wooten and the Wooten Brothers Massry Center for the Arts March 1 Dermot Kennedy Upstate Concert Hall March 1 Silverstein Upstate Concert Hall March 4 Eric Johnson The Egg March 5 Cam’ron Upstate Concert Hall March 5 Gin Blossoms Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center March 6 Loudon Wainwright III Paramount Theatre March 6 Night Ranger Rivers Casino & Resort March 6 Peter Asher & Jeremy Clyde The Egg March 6 Caroline Rose The Hollow March 6 Kane Brown, Russell Dickinson, and Chris Lane Times Union Center March 6 Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry Paramount Theatre March 7 Enter the Haggis The Egg March 7 Casting Crowns Times Union Center March 8 Reel Big Fish Upstate Concert Hall March 8 Drank the Gold Troy Savings Bank Music Hall March 10 Robert Cray Band Troy Savings Bank Music Hall March 10 Dweezil Zappa The Egg March 11 The Filharmonic, Committed, Blake

Lewis, and Women of the World Troy Savings Bank Music Hall March 11 Cody Jinks Palace Theatre March 12 Nora Jane Struthers The Linda March 12 Shawn Mullins Skyloft March 13 Dustbowl Revival The Egg March 13 Skillet Upstate Concert Hall March 13 Howard Jones Acoustic Trio Universal Presentation Hall March 14 Fetty Wap Upstate Concert Hall March 14 Have Mercy The Hollow March 18 Postmodern Jukebox Troy Savings Bank Music Hall March 18 Fit for a King Upstate Concert Hall March 18 Session Americana Masonic Hall/Vermont Arts Exchange March 20 The Airplane Family & Friends Upstate Concert Hall March 21 Brand X Skyloft March 22 Michael Bublé Times Union Center March 22 Bob Weir and Wolf Bros Palace Theatre March 23 The Murder Capital The Hollow March 23 The Beach Boys Paramount Theatre March 25 Yacht Rock Revue Upstate Concert Hall March 25 The Sea the Sea Masonic Hall/Vermont Arts Exchange March 28 Possessed and Pestilence Upstate Concert Hall March 29

April

SFJAZZ Collective The Egg April 2 Leyla McCalla The Egg April 3 Brandon “Taz” Neiderauer The Hollow April 3 Straight No Chaser Palace Theatre April 8 Circa Survive Upstate Concert Hall April 8 August Burns Red Upstate Concert Hall April 9 DeVotchKa The Egg April 10 Hot Chelle Rae Upstate Concert Hall April 11 Melissa Etheridge The Egg April 13 Beneath the Massacre Upstate Concert Hall April 16 Madeleine Peyroux Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center April 17 Neil Sedaka Rivers Casino & Resort April 17 Bakithi Kumalo & the Graceland Experience Universal Presentation Hall April 23 The Okee Dokee Brothers Universal Presentation Hall April 24 Kat Edmonson Massry Center for the Arts April 25 Randy Houser Paramount Theatre April 25 Johnny Rivers Rivers Casino & Resort April 25 Barns Courtney The Hollow April 28 Steep Canyon Rangers Universal Presentation Hall April 29

May

Alison Krauss Palace Theatre May 2 Tommy Emmanuel The Egg May 2 Sebadoh The Hollow May 6 Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt Troy Savings Bank Music Hall May 6 The Devil Makes Three Upstate Concert Hall May 7 Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt Paramount Theatre May 8 Alan Parsons Rivers Casino & Resort May 8 Daughtry Paramount Theatre May 9 Shawn Colvin The Egg May 12 Cody Johnson Upstate Concert Hall May 15 Martin Sexton Massry Center for the Arts May 16 Zero Troy Savings Bank Music Hall May 17 Tech N9ne Upstate Concert Hall May 21 Tanya Tucker and Walker County The Egg May 22 The Righteous Brothers Paramount Theatre May 27

June

Béla Fleck & the Flecktones The Egg June 3 The Lumineers Saratoga Performing Arts Center June 6 Celtic Woman Saratoga Performing Arts Center June 7 David Crosby & the Sky Trails Band The Egg June 11 Zac Brown Band Saratoga Performing Arts Center June 13 The Airborne Toxic Event Upstate Concert Hall June 17 Pokey Lafarge The Egg June 20 Steely Dan and Steve Winwood Saratoga Performing Arts Center June 30

July

Tedeschi Trucks Band Saratoga Performing Arts Center July 2 Alanis Morissette and Garbage Saratoga Performing Arts Center July 8 Dave Matthews Band Saratoga Performing Arts Center July 10 and

July 11 Brantley Gilbert, Chris Janson, Jordan

Davis, Lauren Alaina, and Big Sky Country Saratoga Performing Arts Center July 12 Hot Tuna and David Grisman Trio Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center July 13 The Brubeck Brothers Quartet Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center July 17 Chicago and Rick Springfield Saratoga Performing Arts Center July 21 Nickelback and Stone Temple Pilots Saratoga Performing Arts Center July 22 Matchbox 20 and the Wallflowers Saratoga Performing Arts Center July 24 The Black Crowes Saratoga Performing Arts Center July 25 Roger Waters Times Union Center July 25 The Doobie Brothers Saratoga Performing Arts Center July 26 Rod Stewart Saratoga Performing Arts Center July 29

August

Journey and the Pretenders Saratoga Performing Arts Center August 1 Disturbed, Staind, and Bad Wolves Saratoga Performing Arts Center August 4 Incubus, 311, and Badflower Saratoga Performing Arts Center August 11 Sammy Hagar & the Circle,

Whitesnake, and Night Ranger Saratoga Performing Arts Center August 18 Goo Goo Dolls and Lifehouse Saratoga Performing Arts Center August 23 Justin Bieber Times Union Center August 26 Chris Young, Scotty

Mccreery, and Payton Smith Saratoga Performing Arts Center August 28 Hall & Oates, Squeeze, and KT Tunstall Saratoga Performing Arts Center August 31

September

Lady Antebellum, Jake

Owen, and Maddie & Tae Saratoga Performing Arts Center September 5 Maroon 5 and Meghan Trainor Saratoga Performing Arts Center September 6 Chris Hillman The Egg September 23

October

Robin Trower The Egg October 3

Cover and Tribute Bands

Schism Upstate Concert Hall February 14 Tool The Fab Four Paramount Theatre February 15 The Beatles Tusk Paramount Theatre February 28 Fleetwood Mac The Greatest Love of All Paramount Theatre March 1 Whitney Houston Show No Mercy Skyloft March 6 Slayer Memories of Patsy The Linda March 6 Patsy Cline Zoso Upstate Concert Hall March 6 Led Zeppelin The Linda

Ronstadt Experience Skyloft March 12 Linda Ronstadt Eaglemania Paramount Theatre March 13 The Eagles Yellow Brick Road Rivers Casino & Resort March 25 Elton John One Night in Memphis Universal Presentation Hall March 30 Elvis Presley, Johnny

Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis,

and Carl Perkins Fleetwood Macked The Park Theatre March 21 Fleetwood Mac Journeyman Universal Presentation Hall March 21 Eric Clapton Still Surfin’ Rivers Casino & Resort March 25 The Beach Boys Troubadours Paramount Theatre March 28 James Taylor

and Carole King The Lizards The Hollow March 28 Phish Back in Black Skyloft April 4 AC/DC The Hit Men Universal Presentation Hall April 9 Greatest Rock Hits Start Making Sense The Hollow April 10 Talking Heads The Fab Faux The Egg April 18 The Beatles Simply Diamond The Park Theatre April 18 Neil Diamond One Night of Queen Paramount Theatre April 20 Queen Brooklyn Charmers Rivers Casino & Resort April 24 Steely Dan Mountain Jam Orchestra The Park Theatre April 25 Allman Brothers The Duppy Conquerors Skyloft May 2 Bob Marley Max Weinberg’s Jukebox Universal Presentation Hall May 7 Hits Top of the World Universal Presentation Hall May 9 The Carpenters Damn the Torpedoes Skyloft May 15 Tom Petty Larger Than Life Rivers Casino & Resort May 16 Greatest Boy

Band Hits Bee Gees Gold Universal Presentation Hall May 9 The Bee Gees Magic of Motown Rivers Casino & Resort May 27 Greatest Motown Hits Kidz Bop Saratoga Performing Arts Center June 24 Pop’s Greatest

Hits for Kids

