Capital Region concert roundup

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Welcome to your weekly roundup of music, shows, concerts, and performances slated for a venue near you. Every Wednesday, we’ll help you through the day, week, month, or season by putting the biggest musical acts coming through the capital region in one place.
February
|Cheap Trick
|Palace Theatre
|February 7
|Southern Avenue
|The Hollow
|February 7
|Villalobos Brothers
|The Park Theatre
|February 7
|The Wood Brothers
|Palace Theatre
|February 8
|Eli Young Band
|Rivers Casino & Resort
|February 8
|Dianne Reeves
|Troy Savings Bank Music Hall
|February 9
|Quintocracy
|Troy Savings Bank Music Hall
|February 11
|Jake Shimabukuro and Sierra Hull
|Troy Savings Bank Music Hall
|February 12
|The Sweet Remains
|The Park Theatre
|February 13
|Twiddle
|Palace Theatre
|February 14
|Drew Emmitt and Vince Herman of Leftover Salmon
|The Egg
|February 14
|Emily Wolf
|The Linda
|February 14
|Al B. Sure!
|Rivers Casino & Resort
|February 15
|The Blue Stones
|The Hollow
|February 15
|Saint Motel
|Upstate Concert Hall
|February 15
|Taina Asili Acoustic Trio
|Troy Savings Bank Music Hall
|February 19
|Nektar
|The Linda
|February 20
|Richard Marx
|Paramount Theatre
|February 21
|Driftwood
|The Hollow
|February 21
|Trixie Mattel
|The Egg
|February 23
|Fitz and the Tantrums
|Upstate Concert Hall
|February 26
|Altan
|Proctors
|February 27
|Fuel
|Skyloft
|February 27
|The High Kings
|The Egg
|February 27
|Air Supply
|Troy Savings Bank Music Hall
|February 27
|Bruce Hornsby
|Troy Savings Bank Music Hall
|February 28
|Funkmaster Flex
|Skyloft
|February 29
|Rosanne Cash
|Universal Presentation Hall
|February 29
March
|Victor Wooten and the Wooten Brothers
|Massry Center for the Arts
|March 1
|Dermot Kennedy
|Upstate Concert Hall
|March 1
|Silverstein
|Upstate Concert Hall
|March 4
|Eric Johnson
|The Egg
|March 5
|Cam’ron
|Upstate Concert Hall
|March 5
|Gin Blossoms
|Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center
|March 6
|Loudon Wainwright III
|Paramount Theatre
|March 6
|Night Ranger
|Rivers Casino & Resort
|March 6
|Peter Asher & Jeremy Clyde
|The Egg
|March 6
|Caroline Rose
|The Hollow
|March 6
|Kane Brown, Russell Dickinson, and Chris Lane
|Times Union Center
|March 6
|Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry
|Paramount Theatre
|March 7
|Enter the Haggis
|The Egg
|March 7
|Casting Crowns
|Times Union Center
|March 8
|Reel Big Fish
|Upstate Concert Hall
|March 8
|Drank the Gold
|Troy Savings Bank Music Hall
|March 10
|Robert Cray Band
|Troy Savings Bank Music Hall
|March 10
|Dweezil Zappa
|The Egg
|March 11
|The Filharmonic, Committed, Blake
Lewis, and Women of the World
|Troy Savings Bank Music Hall
|March 11
|Cody Jinks
|Palace Theatre
|March 12
|Nora Jane Struthers
|The Linda
|March 12
|Shawn Mullins
|Skyloft
|March 13
|Dustbowl Revival
|The Egg
|March 13
|Skillet
|Upstate Concert Hall
|March 13
|Howard Jones Acoustic Trio
|Universal Presentation Hall
|March 14
|Fetty Wap
|Upstate Concert Hall
|March 14
|Have Mercy
|The Hollow
|March 18
|Postmodern Jukebox
|Troy Savings Bank Music Hall
|March 18
|Fit for a King
|Upstate Concert Hall
|March 18
|Session Americana
|Masonic Hall/Vermont Arts Exchange
|March 20
|The Airplane Family & Friends
|Upstate Concert Hall
|March 21
|Brand X
|Skyloft
|March 22
|Michael Bublé
|Times Union Center
|March 22
|Bob Weir and Wolf Bros
|Palace Theatre
|March 23
|The Murder Capital
|The Hollow
|March 23
|The Beach Boys
|Paramount Theatre
|March 25
|Yacht Rock Revue
|Upstate Concert Hall
|March 25
|The Sea the Sea
|Masonic Hall/Vermont Arts Exchange
|March 28
|Possessed and Pestilence
|Upstate Concert Hall
|March 29
April
|SFJAZZ Collective
|The Egg
|April 2
|Leyla McCalla
|The Egg
|April 3
|Brandon “Taz” Neiderauer
|The Hollow
|April 3
|Straight No Chaser
|Palace Theatre
|April 8
|Circa Survive
|Upstate Concert Hall
|April 8
|August Burns Red
|Upstate Concert Hall
|April 9
|DeVotchKa
|The Egg
|April 10
|Hot Chelle Rae
|Upstate Concert Hall
|April 11
|Melissa Etheridge
|The Egg
|April 13
|Beneath the Massacre
|Upstate Concert Hall
|April 16
|Madeleine Peyroux
|Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center
|April 17
|Neil Sedaka
|Rivers Casino & Resort
|April 17
|Bakithi Kumalo & the Graceland Experience
|Universal Presentation Hall
|April 23
|The Okee Dokee Brothers
|Universal Presentation Hall
|April 24
|Kat Edmonson
|Massry Center for the Arts
|April 25
|Randy Houser
|Paramount Theatre
|April 25
|Johnny Rivers
|Rivers Casino & Resort
|April 25
|Barns Courtney
|The Hollow
|April 28
|Steep Canyon Rangers
|Universal Presentation Hall
|April 29
May
|Alison Krauss
|Palace Theatre
|May 2
|Tommy Emmanuel
|The Egg
|May 2
|Sebadoh
|The Hollow
|May 6
|Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt
|Troy Savings Bank Music Hall
|May 6
|The Devil Makes Three
|Upstate Concert Hall
|May 7
|Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt
|Paramount Theatre
|May 8
|Alan Parsons
|Rivers Casino & Resort
|May 8
|Daughtry
|Paramount Theatre
|May 9
|Shawn Colvin
|The Egg
|May 12
|Cody Johnson
|Upstate Concert Hall
|May 15
|Martin Sexton
|Massry Center for the Arts
|May 16
|Zero
|Troy Savings Bank Music Hall
|May 17
|Tech N9ne
|Upstate Concert Hall
|May 21
|Tanya Tucker and Walker County
|The Egg
|May 22
|The Righteous Brothers
|Paramount Theatre
|May 27
June
|Béla Fleck & the Flecktones
|The Egg
|June 3
|The Lumineers
|Saratoga Performing Arts Center
|June 6
|Celtic Woman
|Saratoga Performing Arts Center
|June 7
|David Crosby & the Sky Trails Band
|The Egg
|June 11
|Zac Brown Band
|Saratoga Performing Arts Center
|June 13
|The Airborne Toxic Event
|Upstate Concert Hall
|June 17
|Pokey Lafarge
|The Egg
|June 20
|Steely Dan and Steve Winwood
|Saratoga Performing Arts Center
|June 30
July
|Tedeschi Trucks Band
|Saratoga Performing Arts Center
|July 2
|Alanis Morissette and Garbage
|Saratoga Performing Arts Center
|July 8
|Dave Matthews Band
|Saratoga Performing Arts Center
|July 10 and
July 11
|Brantley Gilbert, Chris Janson, Jordan
Davis, Lauren Alaina, and Big Sky Country
|Saratoga Performing Arts Center
|July 12
|Hot Tuna and David Grisman Trio
|Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center
|July 13
|The Brubeck Brothers Quartet
|Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center
|July 17
|Chicago and Rick Springfield
|Saratoga Performing Arts Center
|July 21
|Nickelback and Stone Temple Pilots
|Saratoga Performing Arts Center
|July 22
|Matchbox 20 and the Wallflowers
|Saratoga Performing Arts Center
|July 24
|The Black Crowes
|Saratoga Performing Arts Center
|July 25
|Roger Waters
|Times Union Center
|July 25
|The Doobie Brothers
|Saratoga Performing Arts Center
|July 26
|Rod Stewart
|Saratoga Performing Arts Center
|July 29
August
|Journey and the Pretenders
|Saratoga Performing Arts Center
|August 1
|Disturbed, Staind, and Bad Wolves
|Saratoga Performing Arts Center
|August 4
|Incubus, 311, and Badflower
|Saratoga Performing Arts Center
|August 11
|Sammy Hagar & the Circle,
Whitesnake, and Night Ranger
|Saratoga Performing Arts Center
|August 18
|Goo Goo Dolls and Lifehouse
|Saratoga Performing Arts Center
|August 23
|Justin Bieber
|Times Union Center
|August 26
|Chris Young, Scotty
Mccreery, and Payton Smith
|Saratoga Performing Arts Center
|August 28
|Hall & Oates, Squeeze, and KT Tunstall
|Saratoga Performing Arts Center
|August 31
September
|Lady Antebellum, Jake
Owen, and Maddie & Tae
|Saratoga Performing Arts Center
|September 5
|Maroon 5 and Meghan Trainor
|Saratoga Performing Arts Center
|September 6
|Chris Hillman
|The Egg
|September 23
October
|Robin Trower
|The Egg
|October 3
Cover and Tribute Bands
|Schism
|Upstate Concert Hall
|February 14
|Tool
|The Fab Four
|Paramount Theatre
|February 15
|The Beatles
|Tusk
|Paramount Theatre
|February 28
|Fleetwood Mac
|The Greatest Love of All
|Paramount Theatre
|March 1
|Whitney Houston
|Show No Mercy
|Skyloft
|March 6
|Slayer
|Memories of Patsy
|The Linda
|March 6
|Patsy Cline
|Zoso
|Upstate Concert Hall
|March 6
|Led Zeppelin
|The Linda
Ronstadt Experience
|Skyloft
|March 12
|Linda Ronstadt
|Eaglemania
|Paramount Theatre
|March 13
|The Eagles
|Yellow Brick Road
|Rivers Casino & Resort
|March 25
|Elton John
|One Night in Memphis
|Universal Presentation Hall
|March 30
|Elvis Presley, Johnny
Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis,
and Carl Perkins
|Fleetwood Macked
|The Park Theatre
|March 21
|Fleetwood Mac
|Journeyman
|Universal Presentation Hall
|March 21
|Eric Clapton
|Still Surfin’
|Rivers Casino & Resort
|March 25
|The Beach Boys
|Troubadours
|Paramount Theatre
|March 28
|James Taylor
and Carole King
|The Lizards
|The Hollow
|March 28
|Phish
|Back in Black
|Skyloft
|April 4
|AC/DC
|The Hit Men
|Universal Presentation Hall
|April 9
|Greatest Rock Hits
|Start Making Sense
|The Hollow
|April 10
|Talking Heads
|The Fab Faux
|The Egg
|April 18
|The Beatles
|Simply Diamond
|The Park Theatre
|April 18
|Neil Diamond
|One Night of Queen
|Paramount Theatre
|April 20
|Queen
|Brooklyn Charmers
|Rivers Casino & Resort
|April 24
|Steely Dan
|Mountain Jam Orchestra
|The Park Theatre
|April 25
|Allman Brothers
|The Duppy Conquerors
|Skyloft
|May 2
|Bob Marley
|Max Weinberg’s Jukebox
|Universal Presentation Hall
|May 7
|Hits
|Top of the World
|Universal Presentation Hall
|May 9
|The Carpenters
|Damn the Torpedoes
|Skyloft
|May 15
|Tom Petty
|Larger Than Life
|Rivers Casino & Resort
|May 16
|Greatest Boy
Band Hits
|Bee Gees Gold
|Universal Presentation Hall
|May 9
|The Bee Gees
|Magic of Motown
|Rivers Casino & Resort
|May 27
|Greatest Motown Hits
|Kidz Bop
|Saratoga Performing Arts Center
|June 24
|Pop’s Greatest
Hits for Kids
Comics, symphonies, choirs, musicals, plays, operas, string ensembles, and orchestras perform around the Capital Region regularly, but are not listed here.
Did we miss your favorite venue or performer? Let us know!
Check out our community calendar to add your own event.
