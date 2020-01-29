Capital Region concert roundup

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Welcome to your weekly roundup of music, shows, concerts, and performances slated for a venue near you. Every Wednesday, we’ll help you through the day, week, month, or season by putting the biggest musical acts coming through the capital region in one place.
|Greensky Bluegrass
|The Egg
|January 29
|Richard Thompson
|The Egg
|January 29
|Seratones
|The Hollow
|January 29
|Ashley Bathgate
|Troy Savings Bank Music Hall
|January 29
|Billy Gilman and Cassidy & the Music
|Skyloft
|January 30
|Grace Potter
|The Egg
|January 30
|Ladysmith Black Mambazo
|Troy Savings Bank Music Hall
|January 30
|Almost Queen
|The Egg
|January 31
|Get the Lead Out
|Palace Theatre
|February 1
|I Wayne
|Skyloft
|February 1
|Sleeping With Sirens
|Upstate Concert Hall
|February 4
|Cheap Trick
|Palace Theatre
|February 7
|The Wood Brothers
|Palace Theatre
|February 8
|Dianne Reeves
|Troy Savings Bank Music Hall
|February 9
|Quintocracy
|Troy Savings Bank Music Hall
|February 11
|Jake Shimabukuro and Sierra Hull
|Troy Savings Bank Music Hall
|February 12
|Twiddle
|Palace Theatre
|February 14
|Drew Emmitt and Vince Herman
of Leftover Salmon
|The Egg
|February 14
|Emily Wolf
|The Linda
|February 14
|Schism
|Upstate Concert Hall
|February 14
|The Blue Stones
|The Hollow
|February 15
|The Fab Four
|Paramount Theatre
|February 15
|Saint Motel
|Upstate Concert Hall
|February 15
|Taina Asili Acoustic Trio
|Troy Savings Bank Music Hall
|February 19
|Nektar
|The Linda
|February 20
|Driftwood
|The Hollow
|February 21
|Richard Marx
|Paramount Theatre
|February 21
|Trixie Mattel
|The Egg
|February 23
|Hembree
|The Hollow
|February 25
|Fitz and the Tantrums
|Upstate Concert Hall
|February 26
|Altan
|Proctors
|February 27
|The High Kings
|The Egg
|February 27
|Air Supply
|Troy Savings Bank Music Hall
|February 27
|Tusk
|Paramount Theatre
|February 28
|Bruce Hornsby
|Troy Savings Bank Music Hall
|February 28
|Funkmaster Flex
|Skyloft
|February 29
|Rosanne Cash
|Universal Presentation Hall
|February 29
|Victor Wooten and
the Wooten Brothers
|Massry Center for the Arts
|March 1
|The Greatest Love of All
|Paramount Theatre
|March 1
|Dermot Kennedy
|Upstate Concert Hall
|March 1
|Silverstein
|Upstate Concert Hall
|March 4
|Eric Johnson
|The Egg
|March 5
|Cam’ron
|Upstate Concert Hall
|March 5
|Gin Blossoms
|Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center
|March 6
|Peter Asher & Jeremy Clyde
|The Egg
|March 6
|Caroline Rose
|The Hollow
|March 6
|Kane Brown, Russell
Dickinson, and Chris Lane
|Times Union Center
|March 6
|Enter the Haggis
|The Egg
|March 7
|Eddie Montgomery of
Montgomery Gentry
|Paramount Theatre
|March 7
|Zoso
|Upstate Concert Hall
|March 7
|Casting Crowns
|Times Union Center
|March 8
|Reel Big Fish
|Upstate Concert Hall
|March 8
|Drank the Gold
|Troy Savings Bank Music Hall
|March 10
|Robert Cray Band
|Troy Savings Bank Music Hall
|March 10
|Dweezil Zappa
|The Egg
|March 11
|The Filharmonic, Committed, Blake
Lewis, and Women of the World
|Troy Savings Bank Music Hall
|March 11
|The Linda Ronstadt Experience
|Skyloft
|March 12
|Dustbowl Revival
|The Egg
|March 13
|Eaglemania
|Paramount Theatre
|March 13
|Skillet
|Upstate Concert Hall
|March 13
|Howard Jones Acoustic Trio
|Universal Presentation Hall
|March 14
|Fetty Wap
|Upstate Concert Hall
|March 14
|Have Mercy
|The Hollow
|March 18
|Postmodern Jukebox
|Troy Savings Bank Music Hall
|March 18
|Fit for a King
|Upstate Concert Hall
|March 18
|Journeyman
|Universal Presentation Hall
|March 21
|Michael Bublé
|Times Union Center
|March 22
|Bob Weir and Wolf Bros
|Palace Theatre
|March 23
|The Murder Capital
|The Hollow
|March 23
|The Beach Boys
|Paramount Theatre
|March 25
|Yacht Rock Revue
|Upstate Concert Hall
|March 25
|Troubadours
|Paramount Theatre
|March 28
|Possessed and Pestilence
|Upstate Concert Hall
|March 29
|SFJAZZ Collective
|The Egg
|April 2
|Leyla McCalla
|The Egg
|April 3
|Brandon “Taz” Neiderauer
|The Hollow
|April 3
|Back in Black
|Skyloft
|April 4
|Straight No Chaser
|Palace Theatre
|April 8
|Circa Survive
|Upstate Concert Hall
|April 8
|The Hit Men
|Universal Prsentation Hall
|April 9
|August Burns Red
|Upstate Concert Hall
|April 9
|DeVotchKa
|The Egg
|April 10
|Start Making Sense
|The Hollow
|April 10
|Hot Chelle Rae
|Upstate Concert Hall
|April 11
|Melissa Etheridge
|The Egg
|April 13
|Beneath the Massacre
|Upstate Concert Hall
|April 16
|Madeleine Peyroux
|Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center
|April 17
|The Fab Faux
|The Egg
|April 18
|One Night of Queen
|Paramount Theatre
|April 20
|Bakithi Kumalo & the
Graceland Experience
|Universal Presentation Hall
|April 23
|The Okee Dokee Brothers
|Universal Presentation Hall
|April 24
|Kat Edmonson
|Massry Center for the Arts
|April 25
|Randy Houser
|Paramount Theatre
|April 25
|Barns Courtney
|The Hollow
|April 28
|Steep Canyon Rangers
|Universal Presentation Hall
|April 29
|Alison Krauss
|Palace Theatre
|May 2
|The Duppy Conquerors
|Skyloft
|May 2
|Tommy Emmanuel
|The Egg
|May 2
|Sebadoh
|The Hollow
|May 6
|Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt
|Troy Savings Bank Music Hall
|May 6
|Max Weinberg’s Jukebox
|Universal Presentation Hall
|May 7
|Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt
|Paramount Theatre
|May 8
|Daughtry Acoustic Trio
|Paramout Theatre
|May 9
|Top of the World
|Universal Presentation Hall
|May 9
|Shawn Colvin
|The Egg
|May 12
|Findlay Cockrell
|Troy Savings Bank Music Hall
|May 12
|Damn the Torpedoes
|Skyloft
|May 15
|Cody Johnson
|Upstate Concert Hall
|May 15
|Martin Sexton
|Massry Center for the Arts
|May 16
|Tech N9ne
|Upstate Concert Hall
|May 21
|Tanya Tucker and Walker County
|The Egg
|May 22
|Bee Gees Gold
|Universal Presentation Hall
|May 22
|The Righteous Brothers
|Paramount Theatre
|May 27
|Béla Fleck & the Flecktones
|The Egg
|June 3
|The Lumineers
|Saratoga Performing Arts Center
|June 6
|Celtic Woman
|Saratoga Performing Arts Center
|June 7
|David Crosby & the Sky Trails Band
|The Egg
|June 11
|Zac Brown Band
|Saratoga Performing Arts Center
|June 13
|The Airborne Toxic Event
|Upstate Concert Hall
|June 17
|Pokey Lafarge
|The Egg
|June 20
|Kidz Bop
|Saratoga Performing Arts Center
|June 24
|Steely Dan and Steve Winwood
|Saratoga Performing Arts Center
|June 30
|Tedeschi Trucks Band
|Saratoga Performing Arts Center
|July 2
|Alanis Morissette and Garbage
|Saratoga Performing Arts Center
|July 8
|Dave Matthews Band
|Saratoga Performing Arts Center
|July 10 and July 11
|Brantley Gilbert, Chris Janson,
Jordan Davis, Lauren Alaina,
and Big Sky Country
|Saratoga Performing Arts Center
|July 12
|Hot Tuna and David Grisman Trio
|Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center
|July 13
|The Brubeck Brothers Quartet
|Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center
|July 17
|Chicago and Rick Springfield
|Saratoga Performing Arts Center
|July 21
|Nickelback and Stone Temple Pilots
|Saratoga Performing Arts Center
|July 22
|Matchbox 20 and the Wallflowers
|Saratoga Performing Arts Center
|July 24
|The Black Crowes
|Saratoga Performing Arts Center
|July 25
|Roger Waters
|Times Union Center
|July 25
|The Doobie Brothers
|Saratoga Performing Arts Center
|July 26
|Rod Stewart
|Saratoga Performing Arts Center
|July 29
|Journey and the Pretenders
|Saratoga Performing Arts Center
|August 1
|Justin Bieber
|Times Union Center
|August 26
|Chris Young, Scotty Mccreery,
and Payton Smith
|Saratoga Performing Arts Center
|August 28
|Hall & Oates, Squeeze,
and KT Tunstall
|Saratoga Performing Arts Center
|August 31
|Lady Antebellum, Jake Owen,
and Maddie & Tae
|Saratoga Performing Arts Center
|September 5
|Maroon 5 and Meghan Trainor
|Saratoga Performing Arts Center
|September 6
|Chris Hillman
|The Egg
|September 23
|Robin Trower
|The Egg
|October 3
Did we miss your favorite venue or performer? Let us know!
Check out our community calendar to add your own event.
Comics, symphonies, choirs, musicals, plays, operas, string ensembles, and orchestras perform around the Capital Region regularly, but are not listed here.