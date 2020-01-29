Live Now
Senators begin questions in Trump impeachment trial

Capital Region concert roundup

Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:
A ca. 2000 flyer full of nostalgic upstate bands

A ca. 2000 flyer full of nostalgic upstate bands (Alamander81 / Reddit)

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Welcome to your weekly roundup of music, shows, concerts, and performances slated for a venue near you. Every Wednesday, we’ll help you through the day, week, month, or season by putting the biggest musical acts coming through the capital region in one place.

Greensky BluegrassThe EggJanuary 29
Richard ThompsonThe EggJanuary 29
SeratonesThe HollowJanuary 29
Ashley BathgateTroy Savings Bank Music HallJanuary 29
Billy Gilman and Cassidy & the MusicSkyloftJanuary 30
Grace PotterThe EggJanuary 30
Ladysmith Black MambazoTroy Savings Bank Music HallJanuary 30
Almost QueenThe EggJanuary 31
Get the Lead OutPalace TheatreFebruary 1
I WayneSkyloftFebruary 1
Sleeping With SirensUpstate Concert HallFebruary 4
Cheap TrickPalace TheatreFebruary 7
The Wood BrothersPalace TheatreFebruary 8
Dianne ReevesTroy Savings Bank Music HallFebruary 9
QuintocracyTroy Savings Bank Music HallFebruary 11
Jake Shimabukuro and Sierra HullTroy Savings Bank Music HallFebruary 12
TwiddlePalace TheatreFebruary 14
Drew Emmitt and Vince Herman
of Leftover Salmon		The EggFebruary 14
Emily WolfThe LindaFebruary 14
SchismUpstate Concert HallFebruary 14
The Blue StonesThe HollowFebruary 15
The Fab FourParamount TheatreFebruary 15
Saint Motel Upstate Concert HallFebruary 15
Taina Asili Acoustic TrioTroy Savings Bank Music HallFebruary 19
NektarThe LindaFebruary 20
DriftwoodThe HollowFebruary 21
Richard MarxParamount TheatreFebruary 21
Trixie MattelThe EggFebruary 23
HembreeThe HollowFebruary 25
Fitz and the TantrumsUpstate Concert HallFebruary 26
AltanProctorsFebruary 27
The High KingsThe EggFebruary 27
Air SupplyTroy Savings Bank Music HallFebruary 27
TuskParamount TheatreFebruary 28
Bruce HornsbyTroy Savings Bank Music HallFebruary 28
Funkmaster FlexSkyloftFebruary 29
Rosanne CashUniversal Presentation HallFebruary 29
Victor Wooten and
the Wooten Brothers		Massry Center for the ArtsMarch 1
The Greatest Love of AllParamount TheatreMarch 1
Dermot KennedyUpstate Concert HallMarch 1
SilversteinUpstate Concert HallMarch 4
Eric JohnsonThe EggMarch 5
Cam’ronUpstate Concert HallMarch 5
Gin BlossomsMahaiwe Performing Arts CenterMarch 6
Peter Asher & Jeremy ClydeThe EggMarch 6
Caroline RoseThe HollowMarch 6
Kane Brown, Russell
Dickinson, and Chris Lane		Times Union CenterMarch 6
Enter the HaggisThe EggMarch 7
Eddie Montgomery of
Montgomery Gentry		Paramount TheatreMarch 7
ZosoUpstate Concert HallMarch 7
Casting CrownsTimes Union CenterMarch 8
Reel Big FishUpstate Concert HallMarch 8
Drank the GoldTroy Savings Bank Music HallMarch 10
Robert Cray BandTroy Savings Bank Music HallMarch 10
Dweezil ZappaThe EggMarch 11
The Filharmonic, Committed, Blake
Lewis, and Women of the World		Troy Savings Bank Music HallMarch 11
The Linda Ronstadt ExperienceSkyloftMarch 12
Dustbowl RevivalThe EggMarch 13
EaglemaniaParamount TheatreMarch 13
SkilletUpstate Concert HallMarch 13
Howard Jones Acoustic TrioUniversal Presentation HallMarch 14
Fetty WapUpstate Concert HallMarch 14
Have MercyThe HollowMarch 18
Postmodern JukeboxTroy Savings Bank Music HallMarch 18
Fit for a KingUpstate Concert HallMarch 18
JourneymanUniversal Presentation HallMarch 21
Michael BubléTimes Union CenterMarch 22
Bob Weir and Wolf BrosPalace TheatreMarch 23
The Murder CapitalThe HollowMarch 23
The Beach BoysParamount TheatreMarch 25
Yacht Rock RevueUpstate Concert HallMarch 25
TroubadoursParamount TheatreMarch 28
Possessed and PestilenceUpstate Concert HallMarch 29
SFJAZZ CollectiveThe EggApril 2
Leyla McCallaThe EggApril 3
Brandon “Taz” NeiderauerThe HollowApril 3
Back in BlackSkyloftApril 4
Straight No ChaserPalace TheatreApril 8
Circa SurviveUpstate Concert HallApril 8
The Hit MenUniversal Prsentation HallApril 9
August Burns RedUpstate Concert HallApril 9
DeVotchKaThe EggApril 10
Start Making SenseThe HollowApril 10
Hot Chelle RaeUpstate Concert HallApril 11
Melissa EtheridgeThe EggApril 13
Beneath the MassacreUpstate Concert HallApril 16
Madeleine PeyrouxMahaiwe Performing Arts CenterApril 17
The Fab FauxThe EggApril 18
One Night of QueenParamount TheatreApril 20
Bakithi Kumalo & the
Graceland Experience		Universal Presentation HallApril 23
The Okee Dokee BrothersUniversal Presentation HallApril 24
Kat EdmonsonMassry Center for the ArtsApril 25
Randy HouserParamount TheatreApril 25
Barns CourtneyThe HollowApril 28
Steep Canyon RangersUniversal Presentation HallApril 29
Alison KraussPalace TheatreMay 2
The Duppy ConquerorsSkyloftMay 2
Tommy EmmanuelThe EggMay 2
SebadohThe HollowMay 6
Lyle Lovett and John HiattTroy Savings Bank Music HallMay 6
Max Weinberg’s JukeboxUniversal Presentation HallMay 7
Lyle Lovett and John HiattParamount TheatreMay 8
Daughtry Acoustic TrioParamout TheatreMay 9
Top of the WorldUniversal Presentation HallMay 9
Shawn ColvinThe EggMay 12
Findlay CockrellTroy Savings Bank Music HallMay 12
Damn the TorpedoesSkyloftMay 15
Cody JohnsonUpstate Concert HallMay 15
Martin SextonMassry Center for the ArtsMay 16
Tech N9neUpstate Concert HallMay 21
Tanya Tucker and Walker CountyThe EggMay 22
Bee Gees GoldUniversal Presentation HallMay 22
The Righteous BrothersParamount TheatreMay 27
Béla Fleck & the FlecktonesThe EggJune 3
The LumineersSaratoga Performing Arts CenterJune 6
Celtic WomanSaratoga Performing Arts CenterJune 7
David Crosby & the Sky Trails BandThe EggJune 11
Zac Brown BandSaratoga Performing Arts CenterJune 13
The Airborne Toxic EventUpstate Concert HallJune 17
Pokey LafargeThe EggJune 20
Kidz BopSaratoga Performing Arts CenterJune 24
Steely Dan and Steve WinwoodSaratoga Performing Arts CenterJune 30
Tedeschi Trucks BandSaratoga Performing Arts CenterJuly 2
Alanis Morissette and GarbageSaratoga Performing Arts CenterJuly 8
Dave Matthews BandSaratoga Performing Arts CenterJuly 10 and July 11
Brantley Gilbert, Chris Janson,
Jordan Davis, Lauren Alaina,
and Big Sky Country		Saratoga Performing Arts CenterJuly 12
Hot Tuna and David Grisman TrioMahaiwe Performing Arts CenterJuly 13
The Brubeck Brothers QuartetMahaiwe Performing Arts CenterJuly 17
Chicago and Rick SpringfieldSaratoga Performing Arts CenterJuly 21
Nickelback and Stone Temple PilotsSaratoga Performing Arts CenterJuly 22
Matchbox 20 and the WallflowersSaratoga Performing Arts CenterJuly 24
The Black CrowesSaratoga Performing Arts CenterJuly 25
Roger WatersTimes Union CenterJuly 25
The Doobie BrothersSaratoga Performing Arts CenterJuly 26
Rod StewartSaratoga Performing Arts CenterJuly 29
Journey and the PretendersSaratoga Performing Arts CenterAugust 1
Justin BieberTimes Union CenterAugust 26
Chris Young, Scotty Mccreery,
and Payton Smith		Saratoga Performing Arts CenterAugust 28
Hall & Oates, Squeeze,
and KT Tunstall		Saratoga Performing Arts CenterAugust 31
Lady Antebellum, Jake Owen,
and Maddie & Tae		Saratoga Performing Arts CenterSeptember 5
Maroon 5 and Meghan TrainorSaratoga Performing Arts CenterSeptember 6
Chris HillmanThe EggSeptember 23
Robin TrowerThe EggOctober 3

Did we miss your favorite venue or performer? Let us know!

Check out our community calendar to add your own event.

Comics, symphonies, choirs, musicals, plays, operas, string ensembles, and orchestras perform around the Capital Region regularly, but are not listed here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play