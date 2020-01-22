Live Now
Capital Region concert roundup

Entertainment

by: Johan Sheridan

A ca. 2000 flyer full of nostalgic upstate bands

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Welcome to your weekly roundup of music, shows, concerts, and performances slated for a venue near you. Every Wednesday, we’ll help you through the day, week, month, or season by putting the biggest musical acts coming through the capital region in one place.

Teni and The G4 BoyzPalace TheatreJanuary 24
Fetty WapUpstate Concert HallJanuary 25
Mat KearneyThe EggJanuary 28
Greensky BluegrassThe EggJanuary 29
Richard ThompsonThe EggJanuary 29
Ashley BathgateTroy Savings Bank Music HallJanuary 29
Grace PotterThe EggJanuary 30
Ladysmith Black MambazoTroy Savings Bank Music HallJanuary 30
Almost QueenThe EggJanuary 31
Get the Lead OutPalace TheatreFebruary 1
Sleeping With SirensUpstate Concert HallFebruary 4
Cheap TrickPalace TheatreFebruary 7
The Wood BrothersPalace TheatreFebruary 8
Dianne ReevesTroy Savings Bank Music HallFebruary 9
QuintocracyTroy Savings Bank Music HallFebruary 11
Jake Shimabukuro and Sierra HullTroy Savings Bank Music HallFebruary 12
TwiddlePalace TheatreFebruary 14
Drew Emmitt and Vince Herman
of Leftover Salmon		The EggFebruary 14
Saint MotelUpstate Concert HallFebruary 15
Taina Asili Acoustic TrioTroy Savings Bank Music HallFebruary 19
Fitz and the TantrumsUpstate Concert HallFebruary 26
The High KingsThe EggFebruary 27
Air SupplyTroy Savings Bank Music HallFebruary 27
Bruce HornsbyTroy Savings Bank Music HallFebruary 28
Victor Wooten
and The Wooten Brothers		Massry Center for the ArtsMarch 1
Dermot KennedyUpstate Concert HallMarch 1
SilversteinUpstate Concert HallMarch 4
Eric JohnsonThe EggMarch 5
Cam’ronUpstate Concert HallMarch 5
Kane Brown with
Russell Dickinson, and Chris Lane		Times Union CenterMarch 6
Enter the HaggisThe EggMarch 7
Casting CrownsTimes Union CenterMarch 8
Reel Big FishUpstate Concert HallMarch 8
Drank the GoldTroy Savings Bank Music HallMarch 10
Robert Cray BandTroy Savings Bank Music HallMarch 10
Dweezil ZappaThe EggMarch 11
The Filharmonic, Committed,
Blake Lewis, and Women of the World		Troy Savings Bank Music HallMarch 11
Dustbowl RevivalThe EggMarch 13
SkilletUpstate Concert HallMarch 13
Postmodern JukeboxTroy Savings Bank Music HallMarch 18
Fit for a KingUpstate Concert HallMarch 18
Michael BubléTimes Union CenterMarch 22
Bob Weir and Wolf BrosPalace TheatreMarch 23
Yacht Rock RevueUpstate Concert HallMarch 25
PossessedUpstate Concert HallMarch 29
SFJAZZ CollectiveThe EggApril 2
Leyla McCallaThe EggApril 3
Straight No ChaserPalace TheatreApril 8
Circa SurviveUpstate Concert HallApril 8
August Burns RedUpstate Concert HallApril 9
DeVotchKaThe EggApril 10
Hot Chelle RaeUpstate Concert HallApril 11
Melissa EtheridgeThe EggApril 13
The Fab FauxThe EggApril 18
Kat EdmonsonMassry Center for the ArtsApril 25
Alison KraussPalace TheatreMay 2
Tommy EmmanuelThe EggMay 2
Shawn ColvinThe EggMay 12
Findlay CockrellTroy Savings Bank Music HallMay 12
Martin SextonMassry Center for the ArtsMay 16
TECH N9NEUpstate Concert HallMay 21
Tanya Tucker and Walker CountyThe EggMay 22
Béla Fleck & the FlecktonesThe EggJune 3
The LumineersSaratoga Performing Arts CenterJune 6
Celtic WomanSaratoga Performing Arts CenterJune 7
David Crosby & the Sky Trails BandThe EggJune 11
Zac Brown BandSaratoga Performing Arts CenterJune 13
The Airborne Toxic EventUpstate Concert HallJune 17
Pokey LafargeThe EggJune 20
Kidz BopSaratoga Performing Arts CenterJune 24
Steely Dan and Steve WinwoodSaratoga Performing Arts CenterJune 30
Tedeschi Trucks BandSaratoga Performing Arts CenterJuly 2
Alanis Morissette and GarbageSaratoga Performing Arts CenterJuly 8
Dave Matthews BandSaratoga Performing Arts CenterJuly 10 and July 11
Brantley Gilbert with Chris Janson,
Jordan Davis, Lauren Alaina,
and Big Sky Country		Saratoga Performing Arts CenterJuly 12
Chicago and Rick SpringfieldSaratoga Performing Arts CenterJuly 21
Nickelback and Stone Temple PilotsSaratoga Performing Arts CenterJuly 22
Matchbox 20Saratoga Performing Arts CenterJuly 24
The Black CrowesSaratoga Performing Arts CenterJuly 25
The Doobie BrothersSaratoga Performing Arts CenterJuly 26
Rod StewartSaratoga Performing Arts CenterJuly 29
Journey and the PretendersSaratoga Performing Arts CenterAugust 1
Justin BieberTimes Union CenterAugust 26
Chris Young, Scotty Mccreery,
and Payton Smith		Saratoga Performing Arts CenterAugust 28
Hall & OatesSaratoga Performing Arts CenterAugust 31
Lady Antebellum, Jake Owen,
and Maddie & Tae		Saratoga Performing Arts CenterSeptember 5
Maroon 5Saratoga Performing Arts CenterSeptember 6
Robin TrowerThe EggOctober 3

Did we miss your favorite venue or performer? Let us know!

Check out our community calendar to add your own event.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

