Capital Region concert roundup

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Welcome to your weekly roundup of music, shows, concerts, and performances slated for a venue near you. Every Wednesday, we’ll help you through the day, week, month, or season by putting the biggest musical acts coming through the capital region in one place.
|Teni and The G4 Boyz
|Palace Theatre
|January 24
|Fetty Wap
|Upstate Concert Hall
|January 25
|Mat Kearney
|The Egg
|January 28
|Greensky Bluegrass
|The Egg
|January 29
|Richard Thompson
|The Egg
|January 29
|Ashley Bathgate
|Troy Savings Bank Music Hall
|January 29
|Grace Potter
|The Egg
|January 30
|Ladysmith Black Mambazo
|Troy Savings Bank Music Hall
|January 30
|Almost Queen
|The Egg
|January 31
|Get the Lead Out
|Palace Theatre
|February 1
|Sleeping With Sirens
|Upstate Concert Hall
|February 4
|Cheap Trick
|Palace Theatre
|February 7
|The Wood Brothers
|Palace Theatre
|February 8
|Dianne Reeves
|Troy Savings Bank Music Hall
|February 9
|Quintocracy
|Troy Savings Bank Music Hall
|February 11
|Jake Shimabukuro and Sierra Hull
|Troy Savings Bank Music Hall
|February 12
|Twiddle
|Palace Theatre
|February 14
|Drew Emmitt and Vince Herman
of Leftover Salmon
|The Egg
|February 14
|Saint Motel
|Upstate Concert Hall
|February 15
|Taina Asili Acoustic Trio
|Troy Savings Bank Music Hall
|February 19
|Fitz and the Tantrums
|Upstate Concert Hall
|February 26
|The High Kings
|The Egg
|February 27
|Air Supply
|Troy Savings Bank Music Hall
|February 27
|Bruce Hornsby
|Troy Savings Bank Music Hall
|February 28
|Victor Wooten
and The Wooten Brothers
|Massry Center for the Arts
|March 1
|Dermot Kennedy
|Upstate Concert Hall
|March 1
|Silverstein
|Upstate Concert Hall
|March 4
|Eric Johnson
|The Egg
|March 5
|Cam’ron
|Upstate Concert Hall
|March 5
|Kane Brown with
Russell Dickinson, and Chris Lane
|Times Union Center
|March 6
|Enter the Haggis
|The Egg
|March 7
|Casting Crowns
|Times Union Center
|March 8
|Reel Big Fish
|Upstate Concert Hall
|March 8
|Drank the Gold
|Troy Savings Bank Music Hall
|March 10
|Robert Cray Band
|Troy Savings Bank Music Hall
|March 10
|Dweezil Zappa
|The Egg
|March 11
|The Filharmonic, Committed,
Blake Lewis, and Women of the World
|Troy Savings Bank Music Hall
|March 11
|Dustbowl Revival
|The Egg
|March 13
|Skillet
|Upstate Concert Hall
|March 13
|Postmodern Jukebox
|Troy Savings Bank Music Hall
|March 18
|Fit for a King
|Upstate Concert Hall
|March 18
|Michael Bublé
|Times Union Center
|March 22
|Bob Weir and Wolf Bros
|Palace Theatre
|March 23
|Yacht Rock Revue
|Upstate Concert Hall
|March 25
|Possessed
|Upstate Concert Hall
|March 29
|SFJAZZ Collective
|The Egg
|April 2
|Leyla McCalla
|The Egg
|April 3
|Straight No Chaser
|Palace Theatre
|April 8
|Circa Survive
|Upstate Concert Hall
|April 8
|August Burns Red
|Upstate Concert Hall
|April 9
|DeVotchKa
|The Egg
|April 10
|Hot Chelle Rae
|Upstate Concert Hall
|April 11
|Melissa Etheridge
|The Egg
|April 13
|The Fab Faux
|The Egg
|April 18
|Kat Edmonson
|Massry Center for the Arts
|April 25
|Alison Krauss
|Palace Theatre
|May 2
|Tommy Emmanuel
|The Egg
|May 2
|Shawn Colvin
|The Egg
|May 12
|Findlay Cockrell
|Troy Savings Bank Music Hall
|May 12
|Martin Sexton
|Massry Center for the Arts
|May 16
|TECH N9NE
|Upstate Concert Hall
|May 21
|Tanya Tucker and Walker County
|The Egg
|May 22
|Béla Fleck & the Flecktones
|The Egg
|June 3
|The Lumineers
|Saratoga Performing Arts Center
|June 6
|Celtic Woman
|Saratoga Performing Arts Center
|June 7
|David Crosby & the Sky Trails Band
|The Egg
|June 11
|Zac Brown Band
|Saratoga Performing Arts Center
|June 13
|The Airborne Toxic Event
|Upstate Concert Hall
|June 17
|Pokey Lafarge
|The Egg
|June 20
|Kidz Bop
|Saratoga Performing Arts Center
|June 24
|Steely Dan and Steve Winwood
|Saratoga Performing Arts Center
|June 30
|Tedeschi Trucks Band
|Saratoga Performing Arts Center
|July 2
|Alanis Morissette and Garbage
|Saratoga Performing Arts Center
|July 8
|Dave Matthews Band
|Saratoga Performing Arts Center
|July 10 and July 11
|Brantley Gilbert with Chris Janson,
Jordan Davis, Lauren Alaina,
and Big Sky Country
|Saratoga Performing Arts Center
|July 12
|Chicago and Rick Springfield
|Saratoga Performing Arts Center
|July 21
|Nickelback and Stone Temple Pilots
|Saratoga Performing Arts Center
|July 22
|Matchbox 20
|Saratoga Performing Arts Center
|July 24
|The Black Crowes
|Saratoga Performing Arts Center
|July 25
|The Doobie Brothers
|Saratoga Performing Arts Center
|July 26
|Rod Stewart
|Saratoga Performing Arts Center
|July 29
|Journey and the Pretenders
|Saratoga Performing Arts Center
|August 1
|Justin Bieber
|Times Union Center
|August 26
|Chris Young, Scotty Mccreery,
and Payton Smith
|Saratoga Performing Arts Center
|August 28
|Hall & Oates
|Saratoga Performing Arts Center
|August 31
|Lady Antebellum, Jake Owen,
and Maddie & Tae
|Saratoga Performing Arts Center
|September 5
|Maroon 5
|Saratoga Performing Arts Center
|September 6
|Robin Trower
|The Egg
|October 3
Did we miss your favorite venue or performer? Let us know!
Check out our community calendar to add your own event.