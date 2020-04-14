Capital District online music festival to raise food bank funds

Smartphone screen lit up in the crowd at a concert. (SplitShire / Pixabay)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Local venues and musical acts have come together to announce ALBFest 2020 on Tuesday, a three-day digital concert series to benefit the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern NY and the local restaurant industry.

Taking place online starting at 3 p.m. Friday and ending on Sunday, ALBFest will put on a full lineup of 25 acts you can check out from the comfort of your home, on a computer or mobile device.

Some participating local musicians—representing diverse genres—who will be playing at the “Band-Aid” event include:

SIRSY

Skeeter Creek

Wild Adriatic

ShowTime

Besides performances, the festival will also broadcast interviews with entertainers and restaurant owners.

Money raised will be donated and distributed to the restaurant industry decimated by coronavirus, and to the Regional Food Bank.

New web venue CoverBandTV and the Pearl Street Pub in Albany, organizers of the event, are challenging local businesses and area communities with raising $10,000 during the event.

You can donate via PayPal.

