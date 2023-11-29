NEW YORK (PIX11) – A popstar’s set for her latest music video got a Catholic priest in hot water. The Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn removed a monsignor from his post after parts of Sabrina Carpenter’s “Feather” music video were filmed inside a Catholic church in Brooklyn’s Williamsburg neighborhood.

The former Disney star’s music video dropped on Halloween. It has over 11 million views on YouTube. In the video, she’s seen getting revenge on men who objectify her. She pulls up to the Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary in a pastel hearse, dancing around pastel coffins at the altar while wearing black tulle.

The day after the video was released, the diocese released a statement saying proper procedures around filming permissions were not followed. The church later hosted a mass with a different pastor. The church’s former priest, Monsignor Jamie Gigantiello, asked the community for forgiveness on Facebook.

He said that a film crew approached him in September and that he allowed filming after not finding anything untoward in a search of the participants. Gigantiello also said he had agreed to the music video shoot as an “effort to further strengthen the bonds between the young creative artists who make up a large part of this community.”

Along with his church duties, he previously headed up development for the diocese and is listed as a chaplain for the FDNY. In a letter, Gigantiello asked for forgiveness and said he didn’t realize how the church was portrayed as he wasn’t present for the music video shoot.