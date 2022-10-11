(WIVB) — The rumors are true! Tom DeLonge is coming back to blink-182, the band announced Tuesday via Twitter, in addition to teasing an upcoming world tour and album. The band’s tour is scheduled for two shows in New York City in May, plus one-night engagements in Boston, Montreal, and Long Island.

“We’re coming. Tour’s coming. Album’s coming. Tom’s coming. Tickets on sale Monday. New song ‘Edging’ out Friday,” the tweet said.

It appears the band will continue touring as a three-piece, despite speculation that DeLonge’s replacement, Matt Skiba, might continue touring with blink upon DeLonge’s return. Turnstile, Rise Against, The Story So Far, and Wallows will be the openers for the upcoming shows.

The announcement came complete with a video showcasing the band’s sophomoric humor, a blink-182 staple. DeLonge, who left the band in 2015, updated his social media bios this summer to reflect being a part of blink-182 once more.