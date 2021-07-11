‘Black Widow’ breaks pandemic-era record at box office

(NEXSTAR) – Surprise surprise! The latest comic book movie made a ton of money. “Black Widow,” the latest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, made enough domestically to beat the previous record for a pandemic-era opening, Variety reports.
According to the Walt Disney Company, the Scarlett Johannson vehicle Earned over $215 million on its opening weekend, including an $80 million haul at the domestic box office, $78 million internationally, and another $60 million from Disney+ users who streamed the title.
Disney already announced that “Black Widow” had also set a record with its $13.2 million in box office returns from Thursday night previews in the U.S., both “for the year and for any film since the start of the pandemic.” The company further noted that “Black Widow” has not yet debuted in China or other lucrative markets across Asia due to pandemic restrictions. Currently, there is no release date scheduled for China.
The film, starring Johansson, Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz, and David Harbour was originally scheduled to hit theaters during the first half of 2020. The COVID pandemic pushed back its domestic release to 2021.
Before “Black Widow,” the latest installment in the “Fast and Furious” saga, “F9,” had held the title of the biggest debut for a film during the pandemic, earning $70 million in its opening weekend, Variety previously reported.