Biz Markie performs at EW and CNN The Eighties Trivia Event at The Django at the Roxy Hotel on March 29, 2016 in New York City. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Entertainment W)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — After reports overnight that hip-hop legend Biz Markie had died, his manager refuted the rumors early Thursday, saying the musician was still alive. “The news of Biz Markie’s passing is not true,” Jenni Izumi said in a statement.

“Biz is still under medical care surrounded by professionals who are working hard to provide the best health care possible. Biz’s wife and family are touched by the outpouring of love and admiration from his friends, peers, and fans alike. At this time, we ask for your continued thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” the statement continued.

Details on Biz Markie’s condition or why he was under medical care were not made clear.