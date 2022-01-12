Betty White suffered stroke 6 days before her death, reports say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — “Golden Girls” star Betty White suffered a stroke days before her death, according to several reports. A death certificate obtained by TMZ lists White’s cause of death as a cerebrovascular accident, commonly known as a stroke.

During a cerebrovascular accident, a lack of blood flow to the brain damages part of the organ. Blood clots and broken blood vessels in the brain often contribute to a stroke.

White died on December 31 at age 99. Her death certificate states that she suffered the stroke six days before her death. According to TMZ, White was alert and coherent after the stroke, and she died peacefully in her sleep at home. An unnamed source confirmed to People: “It was a mild stroke. She died peacefully in her sleep.”

Jeff Witjas, the actress’s friend and agent, had previously spoken out against social media claims that White died from side effects of the COVID vaccine booster she received on December 28. “People are saying her death was related to getting a booster shot three days earlier but that is not true,” he told People. “She died of natural causes. Her death should not be politicized—that is not the life she lived.”