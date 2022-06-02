SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Better Than Ezra is set to headline Schenectady County SummerNight on Friday, July 22. The event will be held from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. in downtown Schenectady on State Street between Broadway and Barrett Street and on the Jay Street Pedestrian Mall.

Better Than Ezra is an alternative rock band formed in 1988. The band is best known for their songs “Good,” “Desperately Wanting,” and “A Lifetime.”

This year’s celebration will feature live musical performances on two stages, games, and food. The Main Stage on State Street will have performances by local bands throughout the evening with Better Than Ezra as the headliner. The performances will be followed by the grand finale Price Chopper & Market 32 fireworks.

The event is returning after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The last band to headline the event was Smashmouth in 2019.

“We are excited to once again host SummerNight here in downtown Schenectady,” said Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy. “This is a great family event in our vibrant downtown that will not only support our local small businesses and thriving arts community, but shows just how far we’ve come to recover, rebuild, and return back to a little bit of normalcy.”

The sand sculpture sponsored by Sunmark FCU will be created on-site starting at 10 a.m. in the MVP Health Care Kids Zone. Kid-friendly activities include free face painting, a rock-climbing wall, and art activities by Kids Artfest. Downtown restaurants and vendors will offer food, drinks, and desserts for sale. Many restaurants and shops will be open for business during the event with some operating outdoors.

Schenectady County SummerNight is presented by Rivers Casino & Resort and Saratoga Eagle, in

partnership with the City of Schenectady, Sunmark Federal Credit Union, Price Chopper/Market 32,

and Best Fitness.