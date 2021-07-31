Batavia cardiologist using music to help heal

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WROC) — A cardiologist at United Memorial Medical Center is going the extra mile to try and spread some smiles.

Last year, Dr. Harry McCrea decided to take out his guitar and play regularly to patients and staff in the hopes of providing comfort and to those at the hospital during the pandemic. He’s still playing as often as he can, with the goal of helping others.

Dr. McCrea says nothing compares to the healing power of music. “I think everyone has been grasping for some sense of normalcy,” he said, “but also things just to let them know that it’s going to be okay. And I think people find music very soothing.”

Dr. McCrea says he believes the music has made him a better doctor as well. He hopes it reminds patients how much doctors and other medical staff care about their patients.