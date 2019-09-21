Artist Marina Abramovic opens exhibition in native Belgrade

Performance artist Marina Abramovic gestures during the press conference for her art exhibition “Marina Abramovic – The Cleaner” in the Museum of Contemporary Art in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. Abramovic is displaying her work in her native Belgrade for the first time in 44 years and she says that returning home has been highly emotional. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Performance artist Marina Abramovic is displaying her work in her native Belgrade for the first time in 44 years and she says that returning home has been highly emotional.

Abramovic summoned journalists to Belgrade’s Museum of Contemporary Art at the crack of dawn on Saturday for the symbolic opening of her retrospective “The Cleaner.”

Best known for her piece “The Artist Is Present,” which in 2010 saw her sit silent and motionless for 736½hours opposite a parade of strangers at New York’s Museum of Modern Art, Abramovic told reporters that “you have no idea how emotionally excited I am.”

“It’s not easy, lots of nostalgia and memories,” she added.

Born in Belgrade, Abramovic studied and launched her career in the Serbian capital before moving abroad in 1975.