SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — “Annie” is at Proctors. The show is playing through Sunday. The actor who portrays the character Daddy Warbucks said the production is perfect for a theater-goer of any age.

“It’s truly timeless. People say that about plays, but this one is a play that you can see anytime and feel like, ‘wow, I feel like this was written for right now,'” actor Christopher Swan said. “It’s in the Depression, but the issues of politics, of optimism, of hope, of looking towards the future, these are all things that resonate with us at any time.”

