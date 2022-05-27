PENN YAN, N.Y. (WETM) — A popular History Channel antique show is shooting in New York later this summer, and the crew is looking for the right subject, possibly in the Capital Region. “American Pickers” posted to Facebook: “If you or someone you know has a large collection, we want to hear from you!”

The show is looking for private collections only—no stores. They’re looking to cast interesting people and showcase distinctive items.

Anyone who has a collection or knows someone with a collection that fits the bill and would like to be considered for the show can call 646-493-2184 or email AmericanPickers@cineflix.com. Provide a full name, contact information, and a description of the collection.

“American Pickers” also recently contacted the Yates County Chamber of Commerce, looking for leads on collectors with “sizable, unique” collections. “They are specifically looking for interesting characters with fascinating and unique items and lots of them!” the Yates Chamber said. “Something they may have never seen before with an extraordinary story.”