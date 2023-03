Image of Charlotte Diffendale from Albany with Ken Jennings, host of Jeopardy (Image via CBS Media Ventures)

LOS ANGELES (NEWS10) — An Albany woman was in the spotlight on Tuesday as she appeared in an episode of Jeopardy! Charlotte Diffendale is a letter carrier from Albany.

She was trying to knock off the current champion. Heading into Final Jeopardy, she was in second place with $14,000. No one got the Final Jeopardy question right.

Diffendale finished in second place and won $2,000.