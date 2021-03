Los Angeles, UNITED STATES: The trophy of the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles 11 February 2007. AFP PHOTO/Gabriel BOUYS (Photo credit should read GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images)

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (NEWS10) – For the second time, the Albany Symphony Orchestra has won a GRAMMY. It was announced on Sunday that the orchestra won the Best Classical Instrumental Solo category.

The winning submission was Albany Symphony’s recording of Christopher Theofanidis’ Concerto for Viola and Chamber Orchestra. The Concerto was recorded on January 8, 2018 at the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall and released by Albany Records.