SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Three-time Grammy-winning quintet, Pentatonix is coming to Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) this summer. The group begins its North American Tour in August, months after its most successful Christmas tour ever.

The quintet with vocalists Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi, Kirstin Maldonado, Kevin Olusola, and Matt Sallee will perform at SPAC on Wednesday, August 23 at 7:30 p.m. Special guest Lauren Alaina will also perform. The North American Tour is part of the group’s World Tour which will have them performing all over the globe in Singapore, Japan, Australia and Europe.

General sale for tickets starts on Monday, February 27 at 10 a.m. Presale will begin on Thursday, February 23. Visit Ticketmaster, LiveNation Pentatonix or SPAC websites for more information.