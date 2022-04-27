ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came about because of a news story I saw over the weekend.

There was a gas station in Chattanooga, Tennessee that, for five hours, was accidentally selling gas at 45 cents a gallon. For five hours people were coming in and filling up, and being charged next to nothing. Now there was no signage saying there was a sale on gas. The prices were posted everywhere with the prices of a gallon being 4.49. And yet for five hours, no one said a thing. Finally a man who was filling up went into the convenience store to ask if this was a special sale or if it was a fluke. The owner of the convenience store broke down in tears when he realized that it had been happening for five hours. He thought of all the money he lost. He was going to have to make it all up. Keep in mind that gas station owners only make about ten to fifteen cents on each gallon. So here’s the social dilemma that I’ve been discussing with my family and friends for the past three days. If you pulled into a gas station and noticed you were only being charged forty-five cents for a gallon of gas even though the price posted was $4.49, what would you do?? Would you go in and ask the people behind the counter if it was accurate or would you drive away, thinking it was your lucky day?

Here’s the link to the news story. Let me know what you would have done. No judgment zone here. Let me know on the TRY Facebook page.