Hi Jaime, I have a social dilemma. My son’s 7th grade teacher “borrowed” his sweater because “She was cold”. My son is very good looking and a lot of girls like him. His teacher is a very attractive young 23 year old woman. When I picked him up for school yesterday, I noticed that she took off his sweater and then gave it back to him. It reminded me of a middle school girlfriend wearing her boyfriend’s jacket. I thought it was odd and inappropriate. I asked my son about it and he said that his teacher gets cold from time to time so he lets her borrow his jacket or sweater. Yesterday wasn’t that cold out so what the heck is going on? Am I reading too much into this? Should I make a big deal out of this? I’m looking for advice. Thanks ~ Kevin

I do like to give people the benefit of the doubt but if this has happened more than once, why hasn’t the teacher just brought in a sweater to put on when it’s cold. I do think it’s inappropriate. She may just be a young teacher who doesn’t even realize that it’s wrong, but I would nip it in the bud. That’s my take anyway.

